This week the National Federation of State High School Associations football rules committee approved a number of recommended revisions that could eventually impact high school football in the Pikes Peak region.
Among one of the national rule revisions includes a 40-second play clock instead of 25 seconds, a rule that Colorado has piloted for the last two seasons, according to a story posted to CHSAANow.com.
But the biggest change that could one day affect Colorado is the approval of Rule 1-3-7 to permit state associations to create instant-replay procedures for the postseason.
“This revision would allow game or replay officials to use a replay monitor during state postseason contests to review decisions by the on-field game officials,” the story stated. “Use of a replay monitor would be on a state-by-state adoption basis, and the methodology for reviewing calls would be determined by the applicable state association.”
The Colorado High School Activities Association responded to the NFHS revisions stating that Colorado is not considering adopting instant replay in the immediate future.
A story published on CHSAANow.com said the state association has not received any indication from member schools that instant replay is wanted or needed in the state of Colorado, and presented a list of potential issues concerning the technology:
- Would it be for all playoff games? Or only the championship games?
- Would it be for all classes?
- Would there be a need to contract an outside company to set up the equipment? Could CHSAA use the equipment already available at certain championship sites? Would Hudl equipment, already prevalent at games, work?
- How much input, if any, would the on-field officials have during the replay process?
- Who would be the replay officials?
- Which plays would be reviewable? Would there be coaches challenges?
"Until we get a clear indication from the membership that they want to, the CHSAA office isn't advocating that we want to do it," said Tom Robinson, CHSAA's associate commissioner who also oversees officials. "The question is how important is it to have?"
Other changes include uniform regulations and size requirements of jersey numbers, and two new prohibited tackle styles. Tripping the runner is now a foul if a player intentionally uses the lower leg or foot to obstruct a runner below the knees. In addition a horse-collar foul will now expand to the nameplate area of a runner’s jersey.
How much would instant replay change high school football?
The Alabama High School Athletic Association approved schools to opt into using instant replay starting in fall 2018. Alabama is believed to be the first state to adopt instant replay for the regular season after being granted a waiver by the national federation to experiment with the technology for three years.
Since the equipment comes at a cost for schools (the exact dollar amount is unknown) instant replay was not a requirement in Alabama, but teams with the technology can bring it to away games if the host school did not have it.
According to Lizi Arbogast, the sports editor at the Alexander City Outlook in Alexander City, Alabama, a majority of schools did not use instant replay in its first year, but she believes the number will rise.
According to the AHSAA instant replay report from 2018, 96 of around 400 member schools used instant replay in 2018 and a total of 203 challenges were called through 103 games.
Of those 203 challenges, just 23 calls were overturned. AHSAA director of officials Mark Jones stated that fumbles and forward progress made up 70 percent of the challenges.
Coaches can challenge plays and all scoring plays were reviewed.
But while regular-season instant replay was relatively rare in 2018, Arbogast did say the state used instant replay in all of the state championship games, which could one day be a possibility for Colorado.
Twelve challenges were made by teams in the state’s seven state championships.
“We had at least one extremely tight state championship this year, and one bad call could've made the difference, and nobody wants that,” Arbogast said. “At the end of the day, if you're going to put that much into a sport — which in Alabama, high school football is utterly important — it makes sense that you want to get calls right.”
Arbogast also said the review process did not make games noticeably longer and coaches were generally cautious of what plays to challenge. A representative from AHSAA stated that replays took between 90 seconds and two minutes to review.