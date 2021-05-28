This week's Pikes Pub column included incorrect information about the sale and ownership of Pabst Brewing Co. In 2014, the brewery was acquired by a consortium of investors led by Russian-born American beer entrepreneur Eugene Kashper, who had previously co-founded Cypress-based Oasis Beverages.

