This week's Pikes Pub column included incorrect information about the sale and ownership of Pabst Brewing Co. In 2014, the brewery was acquired by a consortium of investors led by Russian-born American beer entrepreneur Eugene Kashper, who had previously co-founded Cypress-based Oasis Beverages.
Corrections and clarifications
Stephanie Earls
Reporter
Stephanie Earls is a news reporter and columnist at The Gazette. Before moving to Colorado Springs in 2012, she worked for newspapers in upstate NY, WA, OR and at her hometown weekly in Berkeley Springs, WV, where she got her start in journalism.
