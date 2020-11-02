A story in Sunday's edition of The Gazette included incorrect information about yaks and High Country Critters. Three yaks eat the same amount of food as one cow. Also, High Country Critters only conducts tours for those interested in potentially buying a yak.
Correction
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
