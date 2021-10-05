UCHealth is terminating 119 employees statewide for failure to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or a religious or medical exemption, UCHealth Spokesman Dan Weaver said.

Of 26,500 employees statewide, the 119 employees represent less than .5% of the workforce, Weaver said in a statement. UCHealth will be firing 54 employees in the Denver metro region, 32 in southern Colorado and 33 in northern Colorado.

"Any of those leaving UCHealth employment are welcome — and encouraged — to re-apply for their positions should they decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wish to return, " Weaver said.

UCHealth passed the deadline for employees to get the vaccine or an exemption Friday. The mandate was announced July 28.

Weaver said despite the loss, fewer employees are testing positive for COVID-19, which translates to an improvement in staffing.

"No hospital wants to lose valued employees, but we know vaccines save lives and increase safety for everyone," Wevaver said. "We appreciate our staff members and providers who have chosen to be vaccinated to protect their family members, coworkers and our patients. Our dedicated health care workers are improving the health of Colorado’s communities during what has been an extremely difficult time for everyone in health care."

Another healthcare organization, Kaiser Permanente, also has a mandate in place. Kaiser has set a deadline of Dec. 1. More than 92% of all employees at Kaiser have been vaccinated.

"We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then," said Kaiser Permanente spokesman Nick Roper. "We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks."

As of Oct. 4, just over 2,200 Kaiser employees across the U.S. failed to respond to the vaccine requirement and were put on unpaid administrative leave. They have until Dec. 1 to become vaccinated if they want to return to work, a Kaiser spokesman added.