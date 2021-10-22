Following the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control's authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses, Teller County Public Health and Environment is now offering both booster doses as well as the Pfizer booster, officials with the agency announced Friday.
For individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, those 65 or older or those ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions are eligible for the booster. Also eligible are people over 18 who work or live in high-risk settings.
Officials recommend those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get their booster doses six months after their second dose is administered.
The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older two months after their single shot was administered.
Teller County residents who want to schedule appointments for the shot can do son online at tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
In addition to normal hours, Teller County Public Health is offering Moderna booster doses Nov. 5 at Woodland Park Community Church from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments for that event can be scheduled at comassvax.org/appointment/en/reg/9617729004.
Teller County Public Health and Environment still offers the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the base single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.