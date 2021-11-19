Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended Pueblo-based VitalPoint Urgent Care from the Center for Disease Control's COVID-19 vaccination program due to a number of issues following an inspection, officials with the health department announced Friday.

During an unannounced site inspection, state officials found "irregularities in vaccine storage and handling, high vaccine wastage, issues with required reporting, and inappropriate vaccine administration to individuals outside the recommended age group," officials said in a statement. Because of the violations, officials recommend revaccination for any patient who received their vaccine doses from VitalPoint Urgent Care. Health department officials will contact those who were vaccinated at the site.

Officials are asking all patients who were vaccinated at VitalPoint Urgent Care to receive one dose of the vaccine immediately regardless of the total number of doses they received at the clinic. Vaccine recipients that were younger than the minimum authorized age should be revaccinated with a dose of the age-appropriate Pfizer vaccine, officials said.

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson single shot should get a new dose immediately. Those who received one dose of the Moderna vaccine should receive two additional doses 28 days apart. Those who received two Moderna doses should receive another dose immediately.

The official list of VitalPoint Urgent Care's violations are: