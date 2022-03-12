It seems unbelievable to be entering year three of COVID-19, and yet here we are.

Since Colorado Springs residents began hunkering down in March 2020 to stave off the deadly virus, radical changes of lockdowns, closures, restrictions and the Great Toilet Paper Shortage have interrupted life's daily flow.

So now what, many wonder, as the pandemic labors on.

Local experts answer pressing questions on everyone's minds. Hint: Struggles continue, but so do innovations.

When will empty store shelves be full?

It seems like every trip to the store still doesn't necessarily yield what you went for — a favorite snack, certain ingredients for a meal, new sheets or a part for a quick repair. Instead, you come home with what's in stock.

Get used to it.

Just as the pandemic appears to be receding, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has further derailed product availability and transportation, said Professor Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.

Bailey was one of the relatively few economists who early on in the pandemic began sounding the alarm about the possibility of persistent inflation.

"Now we're looking at even higher inflation rates and even higher supply disruptions," she said. "My prediction that 2022 might be pretty rocky is turning out to be true — and I had not incorporated the Ukrainian crisis."

Influences such as rising oil and gas prices are contributing to what could become a dire situation that's already leading some economists to predict another recession later this year or early 2023.

"Petroleum is in just about everything, from decks to clothing products," Bailey said. "If anything, I think it might get worse before it gets better, because now prices will get higher to ship items, which might price some suppliers out of the market."

Grocery stores are working hard to get products in customers' hands, said Kris Staaf, spokeswoman for the Denver division of Albertsons Safeway.

In addition to national suppliers, Safeway procures products from local businesses, farmers and ranchers, she said.

"While certain categories might be constrained, our stores have been diligent in providing alternative solutions and working quickly to fill any out-of-stocks," she said.

With costs climbing, Staaf recommends shoppers think about how they can save money, which, in Safeway's case, means watching for weekly sales; using the company's phone app to customize grocery discounts and rewards, which can save up to $1 per gallon on fuel or $10 off groceries; and considering buying store brands, such as Lucerne, Signature and Open Nature.

"There are thousands of Safeway products that are as good if not better than national brands and allow greater savings," Staaf said.

When might "Help Wanted" signs diminish?

The labor shortage is a result of a confluence of issues, Bailey says.

With pandemic-related disruptions to education and child care systems, fewer women have returned to the workforce.

"Even though the pandemic seems to be abating, child care costs are high," Bailey said. "The United States is still down 127,000 child care workers, and a lot of parents are having a hard time finding quality child care."

Many who got laid off either started their own business, retired, or switched from waitressing to a job they could do at home, she said, further depleting the pool of workers.

"I talk to employers who say, 'I don’t really care if someone has the qualifications — if they show up and are willing to learn, I’ll take them.'"

Also, the U.S.'s declining population growth rates that started pre-pandemic are continuing.

"We literally have fewer children under age 18 now than 10 years ago, which has greatly reduced the number of workers in the pipeline," Bailey said.

Difficulties finding qualified employees for aerospace, technology, cybersecurity, defense contracting and other local industries also surfaced before the pandemic, said Cecilia Henry, chief economic development officer at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

However, "There’s a lot of optimism within the business community, in terms of outlooks across industries," Henry said. "Customers still want the products and services of our major employers."

There are high expectations that new programs will help draw workers and help companies stay competitive.

The chamber is starting a pilot communal housing program this summer for interns outside the market that have been recruited for internships at local companies.

The organization also is offering "wrap-around social engagement and professional development engagement" to enmesh interns into the community and introduce them to business leaders, Henry said.

"We’re hearing how important intern talent is to address employers’ longer-term needs, so we’re trying to provide solutions to housing and networking, to get them to have a wonderful experience," she said.

The chamber also is launching a concierge service for prospective employee candidates.

The goal: "To plug them into the community as they’re being courted," Henry said, "so they and their spouses get a sense of welcoming. Job quality is not just about wages but also the overall experience we can offer in our market."

What about remote working?

"I think that trend is here to stay," Henry answers.

"In terms of market dynamics, employees have a lot of say about the sort of culture and environment they want to be a part of, and for a lot of people, that flexibility with remote work is important."

Many companies offer a hybrid format that combines working in the office with working from home, Henry said, adding that where fully remote jobs stand remains to be seen.

“That will work for some teams but not every team, especially if problem-solving and delivery of goods and services requires a relationship component with collaboration," Henry said.

Is contactless restaurant ordering and paying here to stay?

Restaurant owners are still concerned public health orders could backslide, said Travis Blaney, president of the Pikes Peak chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association and general manager of the SSA Group.

"We hit a pretty big bump in December and January with omicron, and it feels like we’ve crested, and the future looks good," he said.

But there’s that lingering whisper of possible setbacks, he said.

Nonetheless, new models born out of the pandemic look like they’re becoming the norm.

Contactless ordering, using a QR code on a cellphone to scan a menu, and mobile payment options remain for quick service and casual dining, Blaney said. Fine dining and upscale restaurants are returning to hard copies of menus and payment systems, though, he said.

"At the end of the day, the pandemic accelerated an already existing trend that people would have spent five years investing and developing in," he said. Instead, "it all happened in a year and a half.”

What about to-go, pickup and delivery services?

Now that restaurants have nailed mobile ordering, to-go curbside pickup and meal delivery, Blaney predicts many will stick with the formats but not make them the focus of service.

"We’ll shift back to more on-premise sales as an industry, but there’s no reason for us to let go of curbside pickup or delivery," he said.

The third-party delivery service market continues to grow in Colorado Springs, Blaney said, through companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

"On behalf of the entire restaurant industry, we really do greatly appreciate the public’s support over the last couple of years," he said. "Not all of us made it, but a lot of us survived when we thought we’d go under, because of the dedication and support of our clients."

Will restrictions on airlines change soon?

The pandemic’s federal mask mandate, which governs air travel and other transportation, was set to expire March 18. But last week, the Biden administration extended the requirement that passengers wear masks on airport grounds and while traveling on planes for at least another month.

If and when the mandate lifts, private businesses, including airlines, can decide whether they will keep the rule or drop it, said Dana Schield, spokeswoman for the Colorado Springs Airport.

After local airline travel took a dive — with a rock-bottom 3,656 enplanements in April 2020 — improving COVID-19 conditions and the arrival of Southwest Airlines in Colorado Springs in March 2021 pushed last year’s total enplanements to 935,952 passengers, Schield said.

That’s an 11% increase over pre-COVID travel in 2019.

While leisure travel has improved, business travel has yet to fully recover, Schield said. However, "We expect 2022 enplanements to climb another 10% over 2021 levels."

When will material and labor shortages in new construction abate?

Not any time in the near future, said Renee Zentz, CEO of the Colorado Springs Housing & Building Association.

"The supply chain issue just continues and continues," she said. "When you have an estimated 84 trades in home construction, it impacts different areas at different times."

Because homes are built in sequence, one stall in the process begets another.

"Right now, we can't get windows, which stops everything," Zentz said.

Also in high demand and short supply: wood items such as floor joists, baseboards and cabinet supplies; electrical components including GFCI circuit breakers, outdoor main breakers and transformers; watermain pipelines, water service lines and copper piping.

Wait times of six to eight months for some items, such as facing on cabinets, are not unusual, Zentz said.

"It's just a nightmare," she said. "I feel as bad for the consumers as much as the builders."

Construction materials and supplies have increased an average of 20% nationally, she said. On top of that is the added time it's taking to complete a project. "And time is money," Zentz said.

It's also hard to find plumbers, electricians and other skilled workers, she said. Recognizing that trend seven years ago, the HBA started its Careers in Construction program for high school students.

"We decided to put our heart and soul into helping produce our own industry of skilled labor," Zentz said. The program is in 29 high schools statewide now, 12 of which are in Colorado Springs, with another four coming online in the summer.

Last year, 683 high school students in Colorado Springs and a total of 1,600 statewide took construction-trades courses, with about 25% of graduating seniors matriculating into the field, she said.

"We're hoping it'll translate to benefiting the industry, but if not, we're training thousands of students who are so excited to be learning real-life skills in high school."