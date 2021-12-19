Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin drove a crowd into a frenzy when she told them she would never get a vaccine.
"It'll be over my dead body that I'll have to get a shot," Palin told attendees of Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. "I will not do that. I won't do it, and they better not touch my kids either.
When asked by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk what she would say to people who might be fired from a job or kicked out of school over an unwillingness to comply with a vaccine mandate, Palin answered, "I think if enough of us ... rise up and say, 'No, enough is enough,' there are more of us than there are of them."
Palin encouraged attendees to "stiffen their spines," arguing that "there is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other and really be strong."
Palin's remarks reflected similar comments made by Kirk and Fox host Tucker Carlson on the first day of the four-day event. "No one should be forced to get the vaccine against their will under any circumstances whatsoever," Kirk told the audience. "Period. End of story."
Palin confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 in April, although she did not say when that test had occurred.