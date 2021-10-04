More than 100 employees at UCHealth in Colorado were terminated because they did not get vaccinated against COVID-19 before Oct. 1.

The 119 people fired accounts for less than .5% of the Colorado workforce for UCHealth. UCHealth employs about 26,500 employees statewide. A total of 32 employees were terminated in the southern Colorado region.

“Any of those leaving UCHealth employment are welcome – and encouraged – to re-apply for their positions should they decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wish to return,’ Vice President of Communications for UCHealth Dan Weaver wrote to Gazette news partner KKTV. “Despite the loss of these employees, UCHealth’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement has helped to improve staffing. With broad vaccination rates, fewer employees are testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to be out of work while they recover.”

Employees were given the option to apply for a medical or religious exemption.

