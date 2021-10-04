050820-healthparade 01.jpg

Health care workers wave as a procession of vehicles pass by during a parade from local law enforcement, first responders, sports teams and community groups to salute hospital workers facing the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and the patients at UCHealth Memorial North Campus in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

More than 100 employees at UCHealth in Colorado were terminated because they did not get vaccinated against COVID-19 before Oct. 1.

The 119 people fired accounts for less than .5% of the Colorado workforce for UCHealth. UCHealth employs about 26,500 employees statewide. A total of 32 employees were terminated in the southern Colorado region.

“Any of those leaving UCHealth employment are welcome – and encouraged – to re-apply for their positions should they decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wish to return,’ Vice President of Communications for UCHealth Dan Weaver wrote to Gazette news partner KKTV. “Despite the loss of these employees, UCHealth’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement has helped to improve staffing. With broad vaccination rates, fewer employees are testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to be out of work while they recover.”

Employees were given the option to apply for a medical or religious exemption.

Read more at kktv.com.

Load comments