Harrison School District 2 lifted its mask mandate on Monday amid a falling percentage of students testing positive for the coronavirus.
The district percent positivity was .006%; that data point in addition to the overall decline in cases countywide led to the decision to no longer require masks, said Christine O'Brien, a spokeswoman for the district. The district will continue to provide masks to students and staff everyday and they will encourage that masks are worn when people will be gathered close together, she said.
"I don’t think you’ll see that everyone is unmasked," she said.
Masks have been far less controversial at District 2, which serves southeast Colorado Springs, than other El Paso County districts.
School leaders believe the masks have been an effective tool among other steps such as increased cleaning and mobile vaccination clinics, O'Brien said. The mobile clinics are expected to continue and will serve preschool students if and when the Food and Drug Administration approves the shots for the children 6 months to 5 years old.
District 2 may be among the last districts in the county to lift its mask mandate, O'Brien said.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 dropped its mandate on Jan. 29.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 locations on Fort Carson still have mask mandates as ordered by the Department of Defense.
The change to mask rules at District 2 follows a state announcement on Friday that guidance for tracking COVID-19 cases at schools is changing.
The state is no longer recommending individual case investigation and contact tracing and instead recommends schools rely on absenteeism data and participation in wastewater surveillance, the updated guidance states.
The state acknowledged this could be a difficult transition.
"Without routine case investigation and contact tracing in place, outbreaks may be difficult to identify and outbreak thresholds challenging to implement," the guidance states.
The new guidance takes effect Feb. 28.
El Paso County Public Health will still be investigating individual cases of COVID-19 in the community and will share those findings with the schools, said Michelle Beyrle, a spokeswoman for the agency. The county's investigations will help schools identify clusters, outbreaks and unusual patterns of illness.
"Allowing schools to focus on outbreaks and increases in disease will create more capacity for school nurses to focus on additional health needs," she said.