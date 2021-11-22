El Paso County Public Health is working to add another permanent monoclonal antibody treatment location in the county after the state on Friday announced it will allow qualified individuals to seek the treatment for COVID-19 without a doctor’s referral, the agency announced late Monday.

“Our goal continues to be working with partners to provide information and easy access to all the prevention and treatment options available to El Paso County residents,” Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said in a news release.

The treatment comes in the form of an intravenous infusion and can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization for some people who are infected with COVID-19, the release states. It is available to people who have tested positive for the disease, have mild to moderate symptoms and who are at high risk of developing severe illness.

Monoclonal antibodies are also available for people who are not vaccinated or those who may not be fully protected after vaccination and have been exposed to someone with coronavirus and are at high risk of developing severe illness.

Residents can receive this type of treatment for free at the county’s mobile health clinic at The Citadel mall. People can schedule appointments at the clinic by phone at 877-268-2926.

This week the clinic is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are available at other locations throughout the county, but may be subject to fees depending on a person’s insurance coverage, El Paso County Public Health officials said in the release.

A list and map of providers is online at covid19.colorado.gov.