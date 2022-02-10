For the first time since September, El Paso County hospitals are no longer officially strained amid a falling number of COVID-19 cases.
Under a strained status, the hospitals had been delaying and limiting surgeries and procedures to preserve capacity to care for those sickened during the delta and omicron variant waves of the coronavirus. The hospitals agreed earlier this week conditions have improved enough to change their official status to "fair/good." In mid-January about 250 people were hospitalized for the virus and as of Wednesday it was down to 133, El Paso County Public Health data show.
Hospital staff at Penrose-St. Francis and UCHealth North and Central are feeling cautiously optimistic as cases have declined but somewhat on their guard following back-to-back waves of the virus, hospital leadership said.
"All of our front line caregivers have been working so hard, it’s understandable that the optimism would be guarded, but at the same time very pleased to see we have fewer people requiring hospitalization," said Dr. Bill Plauth, chief medical officer.
While omicron has been far more mild, the death toll in El Paso County has steadily ticked up, with 1,563 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic as of Wednesday. More than 500 of those lives were lost since September, most of them to the delta variant, hospital leaders said.
Plauth said his staff is still caring for patients who came in during November and December when the delta variant was circulating.
Now that delta has been replaced with omicron, it is possible the highly deadly days of the pandemic are over, depending on the nature of future variants.
"This may be the end game of the pandemic," said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer with UCHealth North and Central.
Steinbruner expects the trend of falling cases to continue as it has across the state and nationally. As of Wednesday, 2,496 people had tested positive over the last seven days last week down from 12,896 in seven days at the peak of omicron in mid-January, county data show.
That fall in cases has helped ease the demand for care at Penrose-St. Francis' emergency departments, Plauth said.
"Overall throughput and waiting times have significantly dropped but only over the past five to six days. ... I just think that there was such a high number of patients presenting with COVID it's taken a while for those patients to actually recover and be able to discharged at the same time we are finally seeing fewer patients come into the hospital," he said.
Some of the patients coming to the emergency rooms testing positive for the virus have it as a secondary condition, but it can still complicate underlying health problems, Steinbruner said.
"It’s a slow return to normalcy," he said.
In the coming months at UChealth, Steinbruner said he expects hospital staff will be quite busy catching up on a wide range of operations that were postponed such as knee replacements, hernia repairs and hysterectomies.
Despite the declining case numbers, Dr. Chris Urbina, El Paso County Public Health's medical director, urged residents to get boosted and vaccinated to prevent a serious illness and help the community reach population immunity. An infection will not necessarily prevent a second serious case that can result in hospitalization, he said.
"We don’t know yet how the virus is going to mutate," Urbina said.
The county is planning to maintain large-scale vaccination and testing sites for the foreseeable future, in part, because some of the community's youngest members, those from 6 months to 5 years old, are not eligible for the vaccine yet, Urbina said. Those children could become eligible this month.
The department will be working with health care partners on a plan to provide sustainable testing and vaccinations into the future, said Michelle Beyrle, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman.