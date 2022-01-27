Rajko Anic, left, and Aaron Hueser with El Paso County Public Health tests patients for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing site Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, during the weekly food distribution outside the Southeast Armed Services YMCA in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Public Health has continued contact tracing those testing positive for coronavirus through the overwhelming omicron-driven wave of cases. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)