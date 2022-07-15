A Colorado Springs woman alleges in a lawsuit obtained by The Gazette that her manager at Aleut Federal fired her for raising concerns over an employee returning early from contracting COVID-19.
Sherella Scott, who was hired in July of 2021 as a project coordinator and engineer, alleges within the lawsuit that a co-worker on Oct. 18, 2021, was exposed to COVID-19 and "pursuant to protocol" was required to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days before returning to work.
During the quarantine, the employee tested positive for COVID-19, which means protocol required the employee to not return to work for at least 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test, according to the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.
Despite this, Scott's manager required for the employee to return to work on Nov. 1, before the minimum 10-day period was finished, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that the employee went on to work an eight-hour shift "less than six feet away from two coworkers, thereby exposing them to COVID-19 as well."
The lawsuit does not state if the employees in close contact contracted COVID-19.
The lawsuit notes that both Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the United States federal government had declared a public health emergency over COVID-19 at the time of the incident.
The next day, Scott called her manager to express her displeasure with the decision to have the employee return to work before the minimum quarantine day.
The day after that, Nov. 3, a co-worker informed Scott that her manager was "after her job" because of the phone call. Later that day, Scott was terminated from her position.
"(Scott's manager) did not provide Ms. Scott with a reason for his sudden decision to terminate her employment," the lawsuit claims. "(Scott's manager) simply told Ms. Scott that Aleut no longer needed her services."
The lawsuit claims that Scott's decision to raise concerns with her manager were reasonable considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that her resulting loss of job was unethical and illegal.
"She (Scott) raised reasonable concerns about workplace violations of government health and safety rules, as well as about a significant workplace threat to health or safety, related to a public health emergency created by conditions that Aleut controlled, namely whether it required its employees to report to work while infected with Covid-19," the lawsuit states.
As a result, Scott is seeking more than $100,000 in penalties or punitive damage, as well as demanding a jury trial.
A legal representative for Aleut Federal told The Gazette that it is unable to comment on any pending litigation.
Scott's attorney, Bradley J. Sherman of Cornish & Dell’Olio, did not respond to a request for comment.