The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has canceled Tuesday’s scheduled performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, according to a Monday message.
The 7 p.m. show was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” after a theatre company member tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Ticketholders have the option of rescheduling for another performance of the show, converting the tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the FAC Theatre Company, or may request a Fine Arts Center gift card in the amount of the ticket purchase, the message stated.
FAC gift cards will be issued to ticketholders who do not contact the center by next Monday. The card can be applied toward an FAC museum visit, art class, membership, or to rebook tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.