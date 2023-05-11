Colorado College lifted its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Thursday. Incoming students and faculty will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or request an exemption.

The move coincides with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency, according to a news release. Colorado College will continue to offer COVID-19 testing.

Last week the University of Colorado system similarly announced its students, faculty and staff would no longer be required to receive the vaccine as pandemic restrictions continue to wind down.

“We just are hoping people stay mindful that COVID is still present. If somebody feels sick, don’t come to class or work so they’re not spreading it to others,” said Stephanie Hanenberg, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ assistant vice chancellor for health and wellness.