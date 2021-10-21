The Center for Disease Control officially recommended Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for at-risk adults Thursday, officials announced.
The CDC recommends doses for those 65 years old or older and for adults 18-64 with underlying medical conditions. The CDC also recommends the booster for those who are in long-term care or those who are at greatest risk for catching COVID-19 due to where they work.
Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get their booster shot two months after they received their lone dose. Those who had the Moderna vaccine should wait six months after their second dose, the CDC said.
The CDC also said people could mix and match vaccines. For example someone who originally received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine could get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster.
Pfizer booster doses were approved last month by the CDC.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, Colorado has 1,700 vaccine providers across the state that can administer the COVID-19 base vaccine or the booster shot.
“For many Coloradans, a booster dose is an important part of maintaining the greatest protection against COVID-19,” said Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer. “People who are eligible should get their booster dose as soon as possible, especially as we approach the holidays and look forward to safely celebrating with our families and friends.”