Barr Camp, a remote cabin serving trailgoers halfway up Pikes Peak, will be closed at least until Friday to allow its caretakers to recover from COVID.

The camp features seating, outhouses and snacks for hikers seeking a pitstop and cabin bunkhouses, shelters and tent camping with breakfast and dinner options for overnight guests.

Barr Camp supervisor Teresa Taylor said the caretakers come into contact with hundreds of people a week and that though she understands the temporary closing is an inconvenience for many, it allows the caretakers time to recover, KKTV reports.

“Barr Camp apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your understanding as we protect our caretakers and the public. Upon negative COVID tests on Friday morning, we will accept guests Friday night. Those with reservations will be contacted immediately and we will post here as well. Please do not inundate the caretakers with email questions unless absolutely necessary so they can recuperate. Thank you for your patience as we work through this situation,” Taylor wrote in a Facebook post on the Barr Camp group page.

Hikers and runners needing to use one of the outhouses or water from the creek will still be permitted to do so, but can't go inside the Barr Camp building. All are asked to let the caretakers be so they can continue to quarantine.