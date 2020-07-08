Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

COLORADO SPRINGS - As the battle against COVID-19 continues around the world, one Colorado Springs company is taking a major step toward finding a vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs announced it was awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Study. The study is taking place this month and will last about two years. The study is focused on healthy people who are 18 and older. Board-certified internal medicine physician, Ripley Hollister, MD, who has served the Colorado Springs community for over 20 years will serve as the Principal Investigator for the study.

“The study will determine if participants receiving the potential vaccine develop antibodies that contribute to virus resistance for COVID-19,” a release from the Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs read. “Interested participants must meet the inclusion and exclusion criteria that has been established by Moderna, Inc. clinical trial protocol. If successful, the data from this trial could lead to the development of the first vaccine for COVID-19.”

Participants who have been diagnosed with active COVID-19 or recovered from a COVID-19 infection are not eligible to participate in the study.

