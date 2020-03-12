CORONAVIRUS/AT A GLANCE
The coronavirus has affected a number industries around the country. Here is a list of highlights from Thursday:
◘ The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.
◘ The entertainment industry prepared Thursday for an unprecedented shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, canceling upcoming movies, suspending all Broadway performances and scuttling concert tours until it's safe to welcome crowds back.
◘ Viking and Princess cruise lines announced Thursday that they would temporarily stop sailings and give refunds and future cruise credits because of the coronavirus pandemic. .
◘ Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are in the process of shutting down and will be closed for the rest of March.
◘ Major League Baseball has canceled the rest of spring training and pushed back Opening Day two weeks.
◘ NFL teams curtail or stop scouting; main owners meeting off.
◘ NFL has suspended its season.
◘ Colorado High Schools spring sports has been postponed until April 6.