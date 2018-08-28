MONUMENT - A young squad led by a new coach, and a new classification begins a new era for Coronado's volleyball program.
But according to first-year coach Julie Ward, that doesn’t mean the culture has shifted.
Ward, a 2014 Coronado graduate, has returned to her alma mater to continue the winning tradition in a program that has had no more than nine losses in a season since 2009.
And Tuesday was the team’s first big test.
Coronado, now a Class 4A program, traveled to face Lewis-Palmer, the reigning 4A state champion in the Cougars’ second game of the season, and ultimately fell to the Rangers in a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-15, 25-18).
Lewis-Palmer returned nine varsity players from last year’s 29-0 season, while Coronado, which was the area’s top 5A program in 2017, returns just two players with varsity experience.
“We have a very tough schedule overall and we play a lot of 5A teams, but Lewis-Palmer will probably be the best team that we play this season,” Ward said. “However, there are going to be a lot of teams that are very similar and run a similar offense so it was a good way to test the waters in a way.”
And no better way than to dive into the deep end, facing a Lewis-Palmer squad that has not lost a home match since Sept. 8, 2012.
“We started off well, we really did, and then that confidence after one or two of their bigger hits, our confidence just tanked,” Ward said.
After a 25-12 first set, Lewis-Palmer went on a 10-0 run to start the second frame, capitalizing on Coronado hitting errors and using intimidating force at the net.
Trinity Jackson led the Rangers with 11 kills, followed by Taylor Buckley with 10, while McKenna Sciacca had six aces.
“I think this will really help build some of the younger girls,” Ward said. “Seeing these hitters I think by the time they are juniors and seniors they will have that court awareness and volleyball IQ that they just don’t have yet. You can’t teach that mental toughness, they have to learn it on their own.”
Junior Anna Griffin played 49 sets last season, while sophomore Ella Moceri played 57. Morceri is one of five sophomores on the varsity roster this season. Griffin is the only junior.
“They’re always a strong program and I knew that they were graduating a ton,” Lewis-Palmer coach Wade Baxter said. “But I knew that Julie played there under great coaches, so I knew she would have them whipped into shape.”
For the Rangers, Tuesday shook off some of the first-match jitters to prepare for another season stacked with high expectations.
“There’s really no reason why we shouldn’t have a similar season to what we had last year,” Baxter said. “They work really hard in practice and we obviously have the talent to do the kinds of things we did last year, and I think they want it just as bad as they did last year.”
Lewis-Palmer enters the season as the No. 12-ranked team in the nation according to MaxPreps Xcellent 25, and is the only Colorado team to make the cut.