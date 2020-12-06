Since 1993, Modern Technology Solutions, Inc., an aerospace engineering contracting company, has achieved stable growth and recognition for its core values and commitment to customer success.
MTSI supports the defense and intelligence communities, federal civilian agencies and commercial customers. Its staff draws on decades of experience, including nationally and internationally recognized experts, to provide leading-edge technical services and comprehensive solutions for challenging undertakings.
MTSI is a 100% employee-owned company with a unique culture in which employees — its No. 1 core value — come first. The company stays true to its vision and values, and attracts and retains the best talent. It remains an agile, accurate, responsive and easy-to-work-with prime contractor — all which earned MTSI a place as one of The Gazette’s Best Workplaces in 2020.
The company is honored to be recognized by its employees, and the hard work and dedication of many, said Marketing and Communications Specialist Ariel Bendorf.
“Our support spans from highly technical system engineering and integration, ground and flight test and evaluation, modeling and simulation, mission assurance, cyber-security, life-cycle acquisition planning and policy development, to logistics and operational planning. We work with our customers to develop solutions for highly technical problems,” Bendorf said.
“We are the partner of first choice for customers, industry partners and suppliers. We’re a family of talented, passionate and growing professionals committed to owning and solving customer problems. Our industry leading career development and advancement program results in 15% of co-workers internally changing jobs or receiving promotions.”
Presently, MTSI has 1,244 employees and nine office locations nationwide, emphasizing “Employees come first.” “Our employee-centric, trust and collaboration-based culture has resulted in high engagement and retention rates that deliver exceptional service and mission success for our customers,” Bendorf said.
According to Bendorf, MTSI emphasizes giving back to local communities and the nation. Its pledge to social responsibility is demonstrated in its financial commitment and employee’s personal actions.
MTSI’s Corporate Giving Committee receives an annual budget that reflects 1% of the company’s profits, which helps support local and national charitable organizations. About 75% of the budget is divided among geographic locations and is used to support local organizations, Bendorf said.
“This ensures we are recognizing and giving back to each of the communities our employees live and work in. The remainder of the budget is allocated to support national organizations whose causes are similar to the core values of our organization,” Bendorf said.
“In 2020, our co-workers selflessly gave their time and resources throughout the year to positively impact many communities across the country. As a company, MTSI worked with more than 60 organizations this year.”
MTSI’s Charitable Giving Committee prioritizes veterans, poverty, education and health and wellness. “If there is an organization that supports those efforts, we encourage those who are able to please contact them and consider a donation in the form of time, resources, or money,” Bendorf said.