NEW YORK (AP) According to Good Housekeeping, a team of certified personal trainers, registered dietitians, mechanical engineers, and other product experts thoroughly reviewed submissions and experienced products firsthand, both in the testing labs, and in fitness classes. Each received in-depth reviews from hundreds of consumer testers to get real-world feedback to pinpoint the most impressive finds for the annual fitness awards.
The revolutionary Ice Compression Knee Sleeve received positive reviews after a testing period of over fifty-hours and ultimately pleased with its performance of the perfect amount of compression without slipping off or stretching out overtime. "It is a real honor to receive this award and be recognized by Good Housekeeping. We will continue creating innovative and technology driven products designed to help improve the daily lives of our customers," says Andy Khubani, CEO of Copper Fit.
The Ice Compression Knee Sleeve is Copper Fit's strongest compression sleeve. It boasts four-way stretch and flexibility, and the circular knit is seamless, so it's anti-chaffing.
The sleeve is copper-infused to reduce odor, and breathable for all-day comfort. Designed to support muscles and joints, and help relieve aches and pains, this ICE compression sleeve guarantees strong support for your knees. It retails for $19.99 on www.copperfitusa.com, Amazon.com, and available to shop at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Dicks Sporting Goods, and more.
About Copper Fit
Copper Fit is about seeking revolutionary, copper-infused technologies that support active, healthy lifestyles. The company mantra is to bring health and wellness to the forefront of your everyday through a wide range of products designed to provide peace, comfort, and performance at any age. Copper Fit's innovative technologies are meant to empower and enhance your body to a heightened wellbeing and provide purpose-driven products that work naturally with your body.