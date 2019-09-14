BY THE NUMBERS:
Cook County Jail:
1,300+ Number of inmates who have received counseling at the Mental Health Transition Center since it began in August 2014
5,863 Average daily inmate population in January 2019
36% Percentage of inmates who had mental health issues in January 2019
70+ Number of inmates at the jail on any given day who have severe mental illness
$361.7 million The 2019 budget for the county Department of Corrections
125+ Number of mental health staff at the jail
5.2 million Total Population of Cook County, Ill.
Sources: Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Health, U.S. Census Bureau
El Paso County jail:
1,699 Average daily inmate population in January 2019
28% Percentage of inmates who were flagged for mental health issues in 2018
$43.3 million The 2019 budget for the Sheriff’s Detention Bureau
713,856 Total population of El Paso County
Sources: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Census Bureau