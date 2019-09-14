BY THE NUMBERS:

Cook County Jail:

1,300+ Number of inmates who have received counseling at the Mental Health Transition Center since it began in August 2014

5,863 Average daily inmate population in January 2019

36% Percentage of inmates who had mental health issues in January 2019

70+ Number of inmates at the jail on any given day who have severe mental illness

$361.7 million The 2019 budget for the county Department of Corrections

125+ Number of mental health staff at the jail

5.2 million Total Population of Cook County, Ill.

Sources: Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Health, U.S. Census Bureau

El Paso County jail:

1,699 Average daily inmate population in January 2019

28% Percentage of inmates who were flagged for mental health issues in 2018

$43.3 million The 2019 budget for the Sheriff’s Detention Bureau

713,856 Total population of El Paso County

Sources: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Census Bureau

