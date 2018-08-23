WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday approved Kathy Kraninger as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as Republicans overlooked the protests of Democrats who said President Donald Trump's nominee is unqualified to lead the consumer watchdog.
Kraninger's nomination received approval in a 13-12 party-line vote. The nomination now goes to the full Senate for a vote, where Senate Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, arguably Kraninger's biggest critic, has vowed to block her nomination.
Kraninger, currently a mid-level executive in the Office of Management and Budget, was an unknown before Trump's nomination. She works directly under Mick Mulvaney, who is both Trump's budget director and has been acting director of the CFPB since late November.
Mulvaney has moved to roll back many of the rules and regulations established by the CFPB, which was formed in the wake of the financial crisis. Kraninger has given little guidance on how she plans to run the bureau, but she's expected to operate the bureau similarly to Mulvaney. She has never worked in financial services.