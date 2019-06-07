Major traffic delays are expected on U.S. Highway 50 during a $4.1 million roadwork project starting Monday.
While drainage, guardrails and fencing are being upgraded, speed limits will be lower and partial road closures will restrict traffic, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Construction will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday. Once construction begins, 10 feet of the highway will be closed, dropping the speed limit to 40 miles-per-hour.
Officials expect the delays to last until at least October.
