WASHINGTON • Congress is heading toward a post-election showdown over President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, as GOP leaders signal they’re willing to engage in hardball tactics that could spark a partial government shutdown and the president revs up midterm crowds for the wall, a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign and a top White House priority.
Trump is promising voters at rallies that Republicans will bring tougher border security in campaign speeches that echo those that propelled him to office two years ago. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., promised a “big fight” over the border wall money and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not ruled out a partial shutdown as GOP leaders look to help Trump “get what he’s looking for” on the wall.
“Democrats want to abolish America’s borders and allow drugs and gangs to pour into our country,” Trump said without evidence Wednesday during a swing through Erie, Pa.
“Right after the election, we’re doing something very strong on the wall,” Trump added Thursday in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”
Republicans had steered clear of shutdown politics ahead of the Nov. 6 election, knowing people have soured on government dysfunction, hold low views of Congress and are unlikely to reward Republicans — as the party in control of Congress and the White House — if post offices, national parks and other services are shuttered.
GOP leaders struck a deal with Democrats this year to fund most of the government into next year. They presented their case to Trump in a White House meeting in September — complete with photos of the border wall under construction. Trump, who previously warned he would not sign another big budget bill into law without his border funds, quietly signed the legislation before the start of the new budget year Oct. 1.
Left undone, however, is the portion of the government that funds Homeland Security, which oversees the border, and a few other agencies. They’re now running on stopgap funds set to expire Dec. 7. The deadline sets the stage for a new round of budget brawls.
“We intend on having a full-fledged discussion about how to complete this mission of securing our border, and we will have a big fight about it,” Ryan said at the National Press Club.
Asked if he made a commitment to Trump for a shutdown over wall funds, Ryan said blame would fall to minority Democrats, who largely oppose increased funding for the wall. Trump vowed during the campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall, a claim Mexico rejects and Republicans routinely ignore.
House Republicans approved $5 billion for Trump’s wall, including physical barriers and technology along the U.S. southern border, in a key committee, although it comes without Democratic support.
A bipartisan bill being considered in the Senate allocates $1.6 billion for the wall, far short of the $5 billion the White House is seeking as part of a $25 billion, five-year plan to complete the project.