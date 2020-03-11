WASHINGTON • Defying a veto threat, Congress has approved a bipartisan measure to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.
The House gave final legislative approval to the measure Wednesday, 227-186, sending it to Trump.
The president has promised to veto the war powers resolution, warning that if his “hands were tied, Iran would have a field day.”
The resolution, sponsored Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., declares that Trump must win approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.
Kaine and other supporters say the measure is not about Trump or even the presidency, but instead is an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war.
Six Republicans joined 220 Democrats and independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan to support the measure. Six Democrats and 180 Republicans opposed it. In the Senate last month, eight Republicans backed the resolution.
The resolution “sends a clear message that the American people don’t want war with Iran and that Congress has not authorized war with Iran,” said Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, called the war powers measure “divisive and irresponsible” and based on a false premise.
“It orders the president to terminate hostilities against Iran. The problem is, for the other side, we are not engaged in hostilities in Iran,” McCaul said.