Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.