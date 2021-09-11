The track record of players who qualify as comparable to Von Miller in terms of age and accomplishments — and it is a small, elite group — suggests his career could still take a number of different directions as he plays out the final year of his contract and returns from a season lost to an ankle injury.
Only 12 players since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 entered their age-32 season with 100 or more sacks. This year Miller is joined by JJ Watt in doing so. Miller has 106 sacks over nine seasons, all with the Broncos; Watt has 101 over 10 seasons, all of which had been spent with Houston.
Using the first dozen as the example, here are some best and worst-case scenarios Denver fans should keep in mind when considering where Miller’s career might go from here.
Best case
Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Julius Peppers
After 32 averages: 8 years, 72.5 sacks, 2.3 teams
All statistics regarding football’s top sack artists as they age are skewed by this ageless triumvirate. Smith, the NFL’s all-time leader in the category, played nine more years after his 32nd birthday, collecting 84 sacks. White, No. 2 all-time, stormed to 124 sacks before 32 but still added 74 more over seven years before retiring. Peppers, who ranks fourth all-time, had 100 through age 32 – six fewer than Miller – but he played seven more years and collected 59.5 sacks.
If Miller followed the standard set by these three, he would retire at age 40 with 172.5 sacks (ranking third all-time) across 18 seasons. However, he would change teams at least once in the process.
Middle of the road
Lawrence Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Leslie O’Neal
After 32 averages: 3 years, 22 sacks, 1.3 teams
The reality as illustrated by these three, who rank right in the middle of the 12 most prolific sack artists through age 32, is that a decade in the NFL can leave you as damaged goods. Taylor didn’t reach another Pro Bowl and had just 18 more sacks after reaching that age. O’Neal, who had missed a season at age 23, perhaps benefited from a little lack of wear and tear and had 27 more sacks across four seasons after 32. Ware, who played out his final three years with the Broncos, had difficulty staying healthy. He didn’t miss a game in his 20s, but missed 14 in four seasons after his 31st birthday.
If Miller followed the standard set by these three, he would retire after the 2023 season, play out his career with the Broncos and finish with 128 sacks – tied with Taylor for 15th all-time.
Worst case
Simeon Rice, Greg Townsend and Jared Allen
After 32 averages: 2.3 years, 6.5 sacks, 2.3 teams
This group emptied the tank by the time they reached Miller’s current situation. Rice played in just 16 more games (including six with Denver) in three seasons after turning 32. He recorded three more sacks. Townsend made 100 sacks prior to age 32 and 9.5 after. He played three more years with two teams. His decline had begun before that, as he had double-digit sacks in three straight season through his 30th birthday and just 14.5 sacks after that. Allen had more sacks than anyone by age 32 (128.5), but he made just 5.5 the next season and two the next year in stops with two teams and he was finished.
If Miller followed the career path of these three, he would be with a different team in 2022, retire after the that season and finish with 112.5 sacks – not quite cracking the top 25 all-time.
All-time sacks leaders
(Listed by total sacks and with sacks entering age 32 season in parenthesis)
1. Bruce Smith 200 (116)
2. Reggie White 198 (124)
3. Kevin Greene 160 (85)
4. Julius Peppers 159.5 (100)
5. Chris Doleman 150.5 (76)
6. Michael Strahan 141.5 (95.5)
7. Jason Taylor 139.5 (92.5)
8. Terrell Suggs 139 (94.5)
9. DeMarcus Ware 138.5 (117)
10. Richard Dent 137.5 (103.5)
11. John Randle 137.5 (96)
12. Jared Allen 136 (128.5)
13. John Abraham 133.5 (89.5)
14. Leslie O’Neal 132.5 (105.5)
15. Lawrence Taylor 128 (124)
16. Rickey Jackson 128 (80.5)
17. Derrick Thomas 126.5 (119.5)
18. Dwight Freeney 125.5 (102.5)
19. Robert Mathis 123 (91.5)
20. Simeon Rice 122 (119)
21. Clyde Simmons 121.5 (93)
22. Sean Jones 113 (88.5)
23. Greg Townsend 109.5 (100)
24. Pat Swilling 107.5 (99.5)
25t. Trace Armstrong 106 (58.5)
25t. Von Miller 106 (106)
Since sacks became an official statistic in 1982