BOULDER (AP) — An athlete died a day after being pulled from the water during the Boulder Ironman 70.3 triathlon — the third death in four years of Ironman competitions in Boulder.
A witness, physician Donald Cain from Wisconsin, told the Daily Camera that a man was pulled from the water Saturday.
Ironman officials said the athlete died Sunday evening. The athlete was not identified.
In a 70.3 triathlon, or half Ironman, competitors swim 1.2 miles, cycle 56 miles and run 13.1 miles.
Michelle Walters, 34, of McCook, Neb., died after being struck by a vehicle during Boulder's 2016 Ironman race. Brian Godlove, 40, of Fairfax, Va., died three days after a 2015 race from dehydration and muscle tissue breakdown.