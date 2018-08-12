Neighbors banded together Saturday to stop an enormous tractor fire from exploding into a wildfire.
"To put in perspective," Eric Eckenroth explained to 11 News later, "the flames themselves were higher than the tractor is.
"I couldn't even tell it was a tractor."
The tractor was burning northeast of Black Forest on McCune Road, surrounded by acres of potential fuel just waiting to burn.
Eckenroth ran to a phone ...
"The first thing I did, actually, was call 911 to make sure we get someone out here in time."
... while other neighbors gathered fire extinguishers and buckets of water.
"The whole thing was just engulfed," Eckenroth said of the tractor. "That whole area over there was on fire. Pretty crazy."
