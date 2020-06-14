DENVER — The Master Community Association (MCA) announced on Sunday it is taking steps to remove the "Stapleton" name from the Denver community and its operations.
"The current conversation regarding racism and social injustice has increased awareness and education within our community," MCA said in a statement. "It has become more clear that continuing with the current name is hurtful to many residents of all backgrounds and life experiences. As a community that aims to foster inclusivity, diversity and respect, maintaining the current name only serves to divide us."
Stapleton's namesake is a former Denver mayor who had connections to the KKK. The neighborhood has put the decision to change the name to a vote in the past, but the votes have failed.
Denver Public Schools Board of Education member Tay Anderson is one community leader who has said one of his goals is to change the name of the neighborhood. He tweeted Saturday that protesters would begin marching in the area if Stapleton did not change its name in the next week.
