We’ve come from the big parking lot, the new one the city made to keep cars out of the Garden of the Gods, and we’ve walked the sidewalks, weaving through crowds, dodging running kids and awestruck picture-takers, and I’m more than ready to be away from it all.

I do not, however, know if I’m ready to scale one of the park’s highest points.

It’s a relief to be in the rugged gully where it is us alone, approaching the point where we step into our harnesses. Climbing the Garden for the first time and not wanting to reveal fear, I say that it’s nice to be here.

“Wait till you get up there,” Brian Shelton says, nodding to the park’s third-tallest summit, some unseeable place over the narrow rock angling to the gray sky. It’s known as South Gateway, the slab looming over the main road in.

Between Shelton and Stewart Green, I’m in good hands — though knowing that does little to quell my anxiety.

I’d wanted to visit one of the Garden’s high points ever since hearing how marvelous it was from Green, something of a father figure in Colorado Springs’ climbing community. He grew up scrambling here, made a name for himself with first ascents in Utah’s desert during the ‘70s, and now he’s the sport’s leading advocate locally as head of the Pikes Peak Climbers Alliance.

“It’s a cool feeling,” Green told me about being atop the iconic walls and spires, “especially nowadays when you can look down at all of the ants on the sidewalk.”

The summer bustle keeps most of the city’s hotshots away, but the Garden is nothing to talk down. Just ask Phil Wortmann, considered one of today’s best on the crags around Pikes Peak.

The Garden, like so many stout others before him, was a starting point and still a worthy training ground. “If you can climb there, you can climb just about anywhere,” Wortmann says. “Nowhere is as scary.”

That has a lot to do with the sheer, brittle sandstone, he says. Runouts, the distance to cover between the next protective bolt or piton, are another factor, spanning a perilous 30 or 40 feet in some places. Old, rusted gear that looks on the verge of busting adds another jolt.

What better place to test and solidify your mettle?

“You’re just up there seeing God and hoping for the best,” Wortmann tells me, recalling a time in his early days when the late Harvey Carter challenged him at a rock, an initiation the eccentric legend conducted with many up-and-comers.

Carter’s hardware is still found today, impossible to remove, Shelton and Green say, for how time has essentially welded it to the rock. Even if they could remove it, they would hardly dare.

Representing the city-trusted climbers alliance and the Front Range Climbing Co. based at the Garden’s visitor center, the two are de facto guardians of the park’s climbing scene. Unwritten ethics apply. Green represents the old guard, Shelton his partner from the next generation, and both want climbing to maintain a certain respect.

This means no removing bolts from a route and no adding them. Let the runouts remain. Those first ascents were bold, and who is anyone to lower them to his or her standards, to blemish history like that?

“We want everything to be safe, of course, but we don’t live in a safe world,” Green says. “Climbing is a dangerous sports. S- — happens, as they say.”

On our way to South Gateway, we stop at a spire where kids scramble and parents take pictures and Green points to a spot above. That’s a 70-something-year-old bolt by Layton Kor, a pioneer on the long list produced by the Garden.

“Most people don’t know it’s there,” Green says. “Most climbers today don’t even know.”

Before Kor was Albert Ellingwood, who upon his death in 1934 was considered the first person to make substantial use of ropes and safeguards on the state’s mountains. Long after his days in the Garden while attending Colorado College, Ellingwood Chimney remains a feared route tried by few.

Next came Bob Ormes, Ellingwood’s protege, who in his late years reminisced with Green about the days when Oldsmobiles would park anywhere in the Garden and honk at climbers’ success.

Green came along with buddies including Jimmie Dunn, who went on to all-time glory with the first solo ascent of El Capitan. The Garden in the late ‘70s still boasted unclaimed territory for Bob D’Antonio to put up more routes.

“Then we found Shelf Road, and things kind of changed,” he says of the sport climbing epicenter near Cañon City. “There was a lot more freedom to do what we wanted to do.”

The Garden, D’Antonio says, started to feel like a place to be seen, and that’s not what climbers are about. Not true climbers anyway.

Shelton wonders about the next generation. He works out at the climbing gym, too, but he’s worried they breed a wrong presumption.

“Nothing irks me more than seeing someone who’s come out of the gym to climb outside in front of God and everybody else, and they’re climbing a route they don’t have any business being on,” Shelton says.

He regards the Garden as sacred, because he knows the history. “I don’t want to have an amusement park. I really don’t want that.”

But Shelton is happy to show newbies like me up a summit. “A different perspective of the Garden,” he calls it, and it’s true.

Here near 6,500 feet, everything seems distant. But I hardly have time to enjoy the view before we have to hurry and rappel due to a storm. We have to join the mass exodus below.

Shelton says the slippery hike down the gully is more scary than that climb, and I tell him to speak for himself. He laughs. “Nah, that’s what I’m most afraid of,” he says, motioning to the road below. “Look at that line of cars!”