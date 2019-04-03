Often celebrated as the healthiest state in the country, Colorado is actually one of the unhealthiest when it comes to mental health.
An estimated 400,000 people in Colorado suffer from a mental illness but cannot get the care they need due to a systemic lack of funding, a deep shortage of mental health professionals, and what some say is a lack of will by lawmakers and insurers to improve the system.
This year at The Gazette - and starting this weekend - we’ve decided to shine a light on this crisis. A team of reporters is working on a series focusing on the mental health care crisis in Colorado.
All year long we will be investigating why our system isn’t serving those in need better, how it got this way, what its greatest challenges are, and how it might get better.