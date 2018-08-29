The force was strong with Star Wars fans Joseph Sandoval and Ernestine and Olivia Dehaven who, in their Jawa, Ewok and Princess Leia costumes, readied to help crush the Galactic Empire.
“We love being creative and have been doing this every year,” Ernestine said of the group’s participation in the weekend’s Colorado Springs Comic Con, a family-oriented comic book convention designed to honor all pop culture genres.
Held Friday through Sunday at the Chapel Hills Mall Events Center, Comic Con showcased the best in books, cartoons, comics, costume players, films, gaming and related services in the sporting goods, toys and games industry. Regarded as Colorado Springs’ biggest and best pop culture convention, the event featured celebrities from all television genres and comic art community.
Now in its third year, the event encouraged everyone from comic book buffs to trading card aficionados to “Be someone’s hero, say yes to organ, eye and tissue donation.” Photo opportunities and trivia contests also figured in the three-day event that saw about 20,000 citizens from throughout the state.
Known for his Batwoman, Fantastic Four and Justice League of America cover art, pop culture artist Tim Huskey has been attending the convention since its inception, he said.
“Friends pushed me into this line of work and I enjoy it, especially when meeting fans,” Huskey said as he signed a drawing for an admirer.
Like many aspiring artists, Washington, D.C. resident and comic book illustrator Bill McKay developed his artistic style by drawing Batman, Superman and other Detective Comics heroes, he said. Best known for his Lady Death and Zombie Tramp drawings, McKay has been producing comic art for about eight years, he said.
“Meeting people is the best part of these conventions,” McKay said as he displayed a Lady Death drawing.
Littleton resident and illustrator A.C. Canales agreed. “Hanging with people who like the same art is the best part of this event,” Canales said.
Costume player Cara Nicole, best known for her portrayal of Detective Comics superheroine Power Girl, added, “I am here because I like meeting people who like this type of art.”
While artists chatted about their work, fans decked out in DC Comics’ Green Arrow, Star Trek’s Capt. James Kirk and Walt Disney’s Maleficent costumes stalked the crowd. Superman expressed his love for Wonder Woman, and X-Man Wolverine convinced Spiderman he could slice through the web-slinger’s strongest web.
One lad fancied himself as the Dark Knight, flexing his biceps in his black garbage bag-turned-Batman cape and cowl. Clutching an imitation double-barrel shotgun, a scantily-clad Elvira, portrayed by Gretchen Polling, said, “Even a mistress of the dark needs protection from hungry wolves.”
Although he sported blue face paint and a Captain America T-shirt, youngster Gabriel Missic preferred meeting heroes possessing a more youthful nature.
“I met Baby Jack-Jack,” Missic said of meeting the toddler from the 2004 computer-animated superhero film The Incredibles.
No Comic Con would be complete without a visit from the Star Wars clan. Two Darth Vaders discussed bringing back 8-track tape cartridges, inspiring sci-fi buffs to turn their heads.
“Don’t underestimate the powers of the force,” one of them said in his best James Earl Jones impersonation, recalling the franchises’ 1978 film, A New Hope.
Some people explored gender roles as did a short, lanky woman in her green muscle-bound Hulk costume, while a portly, hairy-legged gentleman chatting with friends outside the Events Center sported Wonder Woman attire. “Why laugh? I have the legs for it,” he told passersby.
Citizens collected autographs and had photos taken with their favorite celebrities. Vendors offering hard-to-find toys and collectibles also attended the event. Area resident George Salmons talked about his wife Amanda’s Muse Comics + Games, a local comics, games and graphic novels outlet. “Learning what excites people is the best part of being here,” Salmons said.
Brain cancer research and cybersecurity education vendors also were there, as were Sprint representatives who chatted with prospective clients.
The New England-based event entertainment company Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC, which produces multimedia, multi-genre events, organized the event.
ARE also is involved with Rhode Island Comic Con, Terror Con, and the South Coast Toy and Comic Show.