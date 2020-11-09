I often reflect on war and coming home from war. It’s time again for reflection. On Memorial Day we honor soldiers who have died in war. On Veterans’ Day we honor soldiers who have returned from war. On both occasions we seek to know what it is that makes citizens into soldiers? For combat veterans, what is it that motivates them to volunteer to fight?
We have an all-volunteer military now, but that wasn’t always the case. For the men who were drafted in the world wars, Korea and Vietnam, what made them willing to go? That they went willingly makes them into volunteers, even if we don’t usually think of them that way. The usual reasons, patriotism and love of country, can only provide part of the answer.
I remember the Korean War. I was a child in the small south Texas town and I didn’t understand why there was a war but the grown-ups talked about the Communists and the Chinese and how evil they were and how it was necessary for poor Mexican Americans, Chicanos, to go and fight them. Almost everybody who lived there was poor and Mexican, descendants of the Spanish settlers who had first come in the 1740’s and the numerous Native American tribes with whom they intermarried. That didn’t stop anybody from volunteering to fight for the United States. We lived on the farthest margins of the country, on the border, on land hardly considered to be part of the U.S. We were bilingual in Spanish and English, brown-skinned and different, but we were Americans. What I remember most was that so many young men were proud to go into the combat arms, infantry, armor, artillery, joining the Army or the Marines. I was just a kid but I remember those young men marching off to that strange place, Korea. Many did not return.
Why did these young men enthusiastically go to war in Korea? Why did my 17-year-old uncle cajole my grandmother into signing the enlistment papers in 1940 so that he could join the 2nd Infantry Division at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio? He was horribly wounded and almost died in September 1944 at the siege of Brest, leading his infantry platoon against the Germans. Why did I do the same in 1967 when my turn came, when I volunteered for the United States Infantry in the Vietnam War? I often reflect on this kind of thing.
We live in a military town. There are thousands of active-duty troops and veterans here. I talk with both veterans and young troops all the time. I see myself in the faces of the young soldiers. How innocent and naive some of them are. I was that way once. But not anymore. Now I’m a veteran, which means that I have answers, or at least I think I have answers, even if war is a perpetual mystery. I ask myself how and why did I go off to fight in the Battle of Dak To and the battles of the Tet Offensive? These battles don’t mean much to civilians but to me they are immensely meaningful. How did I become a combat veteran of a tragic and meaningless war that we lost? The “meaningless” war thing is tough, because if anything causes war trauma it’s eternal grief, what we feel for comrades who died in a lost war. And for me there is one more question to be answered. This year is an election year and the patriotism of so-called Latinos has been called into question.
I always have answers, even if I’m tired of the endless ignorance of my Anglo peers about my group, the Mexican Americans. Chicanos are not immigrants. We have lived in what is now the U.S. since time immemorial, since before white Americans came to these lands. But you’re excused, and the answer to the question is this: Men go off to war because it gives meaning to our lives, it allows us to be part of a much larger whole, to escape our small individuality, and because we bond with our comrades, plunging into such an emotion of love that it transcends all other loves. There is no love like the love of warriors. And for Latinos, we go to war for love of country, because it makes us true Americans, undeniably and irrevocably, and no racists can claim otherwise.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He teaches American Literature, U.S. Southwest Culture, and U.S. Military History.