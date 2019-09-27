Colorado Springs School District 11 has the second largest Career and Technical Education program in the region outside of Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC). Career and Technical Education & Concurrent Enrollment Director Duane Roberson sat down and answered some frequently asked questions about the programs they offer.
Why is offering CTE so important for the region’s young people? It helps students with postsecondary workforce readiness. We work really hard to prepare the right students, in the right programs for real opportunities in the local economy. We use partnerships with postsecondary and industry to inform our curriculum and to make sure we’re producing rigorous opportunities in the fields that students need to succeed.
Do programs cost more for students? No, there are no costs for CTE programs.Even though CTE programs tend to be the most expensive programs in a school due to the nature of having to provide national curriculum vendors, provide certification in industry recognized credentials, maintain expensive technology and constantly introduce new technologies. We also support students’ travel to leadership conferences and competition costs.
If students participate in CTE can they still maintain the credit hours they need to get into a traditional college track? Yes. In many cases, CTE is an accelerator toward postsecondary and workforce readiness. Students can earn college credits in almost every CTE program. It’s no longer a choice about postsecondary preparation. Students will all need some form of postsecondary credential, whether that’s a degree or a series of courses and certifications. We prepare students for both the immediate work force, but also for their future career paths.
What are some of the government funds that the District receives for CTE programs? Of course the largest federal grant is known at the Perkins grant. This provides about 5% of our total operational budget. D11 carries the greatest burden on its shoulders by supporting a program with more than 60 teachers working across more than 13 school sites and programs. The state of Colorado has a unique legislative act called the Colorado Technical Act and this will reimburse districts for a portion of their investment in CTE.
Finally, in the last few years, the state has instituted the Colorado Success Initiative that reimburses districts for investments, specifically in industry-recognized certifications, student internships, pre-apprenticeships and lastly, the number of students taking Advanced Placement Computer Science tests. District 11 is ranked fourth in the state in industry certification attained by students.
How many students attend the program?
We see almost 3,000 middle school students annually take at least one section of CTE each year. At some of our middle schools, nearly every student will take our CTE STEM pathways.
At the high school level, around 3,000 students a year will complete two semesters of a CTE pathway, either at their school or by attending the Career Pathways program at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.
More than 130 students articulated more than 500 college credits last year through their high school CTE program. Over 60 students went to Pikes Peak Community College to explore CTE options on campus there. And about 20 students every year attend the International Salon and Spa Academy.
What are the most cutting edge programs?
We are developing aviation sciences at Mitchell and introducing drones at both Mitchell and Coronado. We’re a leader in the Careers in Construction partnership with the Housing & Building Association (HBA) of Colorado Springs. We have one of the most active biomedical programs in the region at Mitchell.
Lastly, our engineering programs at Doherty and Coronado are amazing. The virtual- and augmented-reality computer science development program at Palmer is literally working on international projects and is working with at least three university partners that I know of—so we’re always building something new and using the latest technologies.
We also have one of the most innovative business curriculums, developed in partnership with the Colorado Institute for Social Impact at the Doherty campus and in the Career Pathways program at the Roy J Wasson Academic Campus.
What is one thing that you think most people don’t know about CTE programs?
That there are national competitions and national and regional student organizations where students can network, learn from their peers and gain crucial experience for the working world—resume builders, in fact. D11 pays for students to participate at both the state and national level in their Career and Technical Student Organizations. Last year, we sent more than 40 students who all qualified for national competitions over the summer. We have one, national first place winner in automotive technology at Doherty.
Is there anyone you would like to call out for recognition?
I’d like to thank all of our partners in industry that work with us to create alignment and strengthen partnerships that are necessary to make CTE work. We have really strong connections to the HBA; the automotive industry; regional, advanced manufacturers; restaurant and hospitality industries; and much more. As CTE moves into the last frontier, which is work-based learning (WBL), our partnerships are the cornerstone of our programs. Plus, our great students—they keep us on our toes because they’re demanding the right training for their future—it’s amazing to watch them grow and mature in their chosen fields as well as take advantage of their new confidence in other areas of their lives. The future is uncertain for all of us—having a strong skillset allows CTE students to relax and learn more because they know they are being prepared to make their way on their own.
What is work-based learning? D11 is a leader in the state in internships, also known as Work-Based Learning. We are currently ranked eighth in the state for the number of internships provided. And we have been a leader in the development of the Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance, which is a collaboration of more than 13 school districts and charter schools. It just launched in July and will explode WBL in the region. D11 plans to be at the front of the pack. WBL isn’t exclusively for CTE. All students deserve to have an opportunity to explore and even work in an industry sector before totally committing to a postsecondary program that could be costly and not even their passion.
How can a parent or student learn more about CTE in D-11? The D11 CTE website is a good place to start, but your school counselor is the secret ingredient. When a counselor and student connect and the counselor can learn what motivates our students, then they can help steer the student in the right direction toward the right programs.
When asked what students think of the program, we were able to view a terrific video with several students and their teachers providing feedback. Some of the comments:
“You learn stuff that is applicable to life. Everything I learned in class, I still use in adulthood.”
“No idea is a bad idea. I can throw it out there and others build on it. It gave me a better understanding of what my future will be like.”
“Anyone should be involved. It broadens your views.”