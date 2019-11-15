Autumn is in full swing. While the trees let go of the old, why not do the same? The season has come to give yourself full permission to release that which does not serve you, create space, and welcome the new. Not only with your home, worries, and relationships, but your computer too! The experts here at Frontier IT are offering advice on the top 7 ways to clear disk space.
When was the last time you cleared space on your computer? Not just deleting a handful of selfies, but truly, thoroughly, cleaned up all your unnecessary files and applications? You may not realize, but all of this digital clutter can slow progress and even create anxiety. Not to fear, however, as there are many tools and tips that can help you make space and say goodbye to those "Your startup disk is almost full" pop-ups.
1. Review Applications
Chances are there are some space-heavy apps on your computer. Now is a good time to browse your applications folder and see if there are some that you do not need, have forgotten about, or that are bloatware that was pre-installed on your computer at purchase. A good trick when deleting applications is to sort by file size, so that you may eliminate the most weighty culprits and work your way down.
2. Delete Duplicates
You would be surprised by how many duplicate files are on your computer. There are many free and low-cost applications and tools you can download to reveal these duplicate images and files, and then go ahead and delete the duplicates as you wish. Once through, you'll be delighted by how much space you were able to clear with such a simple process.
3. Perform a Disk Cleanup
This is a free tool included on Windows computers, and there are also free options in the App Store for Mac computers. This maintenance utility frees disk space by searching the drive for unnecessary files and clearing them off your hard drive. The tool works within many different categories to achieve this: compression of old files, temporary files, downloaded program files, discarded items, and more.
4. Clear Temporary Files
Your computer creates temporary files to hold and backup information so that programs and applications can run more efficiently. Once you are done using the program, you can delete these files. If you don't delete the files they just build up and build up unnecessarily. In general, it is always safe to delete temporary files. There may be instances where you will get a pop-up saying "this file is currently in use," in which case you can skip the deletion of that specific file.
5. Take out the Trash
This may be the easiest step on the list, with surprising efficacy. Believe it or not, when you move something to the trash, it doesn't remove it from your disk. In fact, it doesn't even clear up any space at all. It only moves it from the original location to the trash bin, that's it. It is not until you delete it permanently that you truly remove it and clear space. Simply go to your "Recycle Bin" or "Trash Bin," if you're using a Mac. Then select Empty Recycle (or Trash) Bin. Especially if it has been a while, this can clear a significant amount of space.
6. Use an External Hard Drive
If you have files that you want to keep, but don't always need readily available, transfer them onto an external hard drive. An external hard drive is a separate storage device that can hold several thousand gigabytes or even multiple terabytes of data. Photos, videos, documents, project files, and presentations can all find their new home on your sleek little external drive. Before, these devices were quite bulky, however, you can now find pocket-sized versions for ease, mobility, and space-saving.
7. Hop onto the Cloud
A similar concept to the external drive, but with more features and greater accessibility. Instead of placing your files onto an external drive, you can store them on the cloud, which is really just a fun way to refer to "the internet." With the cloud, you can access your files from anywhere at any time, just log into your account from any computer, and there all of your items will be. More cloud advantages can be found at this link.
You do not have to take on all of these tasks yourself! A qualified IT specialist would be happy to implement their tools and services to help you clear disk space this fall.
To learn more, call us at 719-888-HELP or visit frontierit.com.