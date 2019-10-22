Now that the District has the Strategic Plan in place, it’s time to reconnect with parents to decide what will become the Academic Master Plan for the next five years.
The first part of the process will be meeting with parents and community members, including alumni, administrators, teachers and former students.
“We need to hear from the community about what they want for their students—the academic master plan will capture the values we’ve outlined in the strategic plan—what we believe and what we do every day—with the instructional offerings we deliver to the families we serve,” said Deputy Superintendent, of Achievement, Learning and Leadership, David Engstrom.
Engstrom is in his 19th year in D-11, where he has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and executive director, and he still doesn’t want to draw any conclusions about what the community wants in an academic master plan. Three World Cafes on October 10 (rescheduled to October 21, due to weather) 12 and 14 gathered school families together to talk about their needs, clarifying how the District might best serve the community:
- Do they want more arts curriculum?
- Or will Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) pathways better serve the most learners?
- Do they think additional career and technical pathways from elementary school onto high school will be most beneficial?
Once the community meets on these topics, they also will have an opportunity to answer a survey that will be found on the District website, and then attend additional future World Cafés to align priorities for the academic year. Academic Master Plan suggestions could starting to be implemented in the schools as early as Fall 2020. Which actions taken will also depend on capacity committee findings. These findings will identify which facilities need upgrades or renovations to optimize physical space in order to host new or expanded curriculum offerings.
“Academics will be in the driver’s seat,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Thomas. “We will offer what our community clearly wants but we will also ensure that each grade level provides the same core instruction across the District.”
“We won’t work from this Academic Master Plan in a “one-and-done” way—each year we will revisit the Academic Master Plan to see what’s working and to ensure our resources are allocated toward the best instructional outcome—according to parents and according to what will set up the students for success,” Engstrom said. Each year the School Board will review plans for the “new” plan year as the first, five-year plan ages out. Administrators, teachers, and community members will also have a chance to weigh in on the new material as usual during the review period. For example, in these weeks in October, anyone can review the new proposed curriculum that the Board is reviewing for approval right now.
“We will also allocate ‘innovation zones’ where school administrators have the freedom to pilot high value programs,” Thomas said. “These will be part of the Academic Master Plan’s continuing support of new approaches and help us be realistic with our high priority values and provide resources appropriately. They also provide autonomy within each community so what the community values can specifically be reflected in their graduates. Then, we can bring these programs to scale where appropriate, integrating the Plan and the innovative opportunities with a facilities plan that makes sense.”
What goes into an Academic Master Plan?
Topics that will be discussed at the Cafes will align with the values in the Strategic Plan. They are also based on research into what would make the District more competitive in a “school choice” state and what pressing needs were already identified, such as dual-language instruction; gifted magnet school expansion; and career and technical education workplace-based learning options. For the last item, the Career and Technical Education (CTE) team is already canvassing regional industry leaders to see what career programming should be included in their CTE instruction to make the most students as employable as possible. A huge question for the Plan remains what facilities make the most sense to house these offerings and what kinds of transportation plans can be created to serve the most students as economically as possible.
“By the end we will have real programming that reflects our strategic plan values and parental wants—and that hopefully also anticipates where the future is going,” Engstrom adds.
Proximity vs. Programming
According to Engstrom, when families decide where their children will go to school, they do so on the basis of proximity or programming. Typically, geography (proximity) dictates which schools students attend—but in a “choice” state, where parents may choose any public school to attend, competition from other districts is fierce for attracting and retaining students. Say a child shows science aptitude and her parents would like her to go to STEM courses as early as possible. If enough D-11 parents want that opportunity in the Academic Master Plan, there will be a specific pathway starting at the elementary level, for that student and for others in the district. Programming like this has been shown to attract students from other districts as well, keeping D-11 growing, healthfully enrolled and resourced. “We must continue to provide a relevant and responsive school system. We have generations to serve,” said Thomas.
Fall 2020 Changes
The Academic Master Plan will also include alignment on an “Instructional Core”—standards-based learning for every grade level in every school so that every student stays within an acceptable range for core academics. This instructional core and social/emotional learning baseline assures parents that no matter what zip code they live in, District 11 students will have a strong educational core as well as additional access to the specialty programs they need.
“The strategic plan calls for an ‘ecosystem of equitable practices to meet the unique needs of all students’ which means all of the learners will have access to strong instruction, plus unique subject matter to equip them better for the future,” Engstrom said.
“We prepare our students to learn and lead across differences for them to be globally competitive,” Thomas said. “Our equity policy will ensure individual student learning needs will be addressed.”
D11 Equal Employment Opportunity Officer/Ombudsman Alvin Brown and his team are working to ensure that this outcome applies to every student, regardless of background, resources, language, family situation or neighborhood. The “equity” part of the District 11 Academic Master Plan is for every child in Colorado Springs.
“As a school system we are part of the larger whole—we have a moral and ethical obligation to be good citizens of this community. Our community is regionally segregated by economic status so we have a great opportunity here to mitigate students’ experiences and level the playing field among all of the communities we serve and ensure students are prepared for a college career or for any other technical or vocational opportunity of the future,” Thomas said.
As always, every parent/guardian in the District can send an email to or speak with administrators whenever they’d like to share specific requirements for each student—a wish list of academic or career and technical needs. D11 staff coach parents that it’s better to attend the Cafes so the entire community can hear a full discussion in real time and learn from other parents about shared concerns and requirements. There, they can answer the questions: What do you want Colorado Springs School District 11 to offer in the future? How can D11 continue to inspire every mind with innovative programming, while meeting the needs of all? As Thomas said, “Without a high level of community involvement, the District will not be able to invest in the kinds of high quality academic supports and rigor that parents expect and deserve during the Academic Master Plan process and beyond. We simply cannot do this alone and be effective.”
Removing barriers to preferred pathways for science, art, career, and college-level coursework remains a top priority. Moreover, the end result of the first set of Cafes in October, as well as within the survey, are not set in stone—they will likely change. They might also be adjusted or prioritized based on the resources needed to ensure a successful outcome and the most crucial changes needed. The District will then finalize the Academic Master Plan and ask for Board of Education approval to create professional development opportunities for teachers; hire the appropriate employees; and figure out where and how to invest in facilities.
To find out more, visit D11.org.