Newman University’s Combined MBA/MSW Saves Students Time and Money
When Brett Andrews, Ph.D., describes the Master of Business Administration / Master of Social Work (MBA/MSW) program offerings at Newman University he talks about “the moment the lights go on.”
Working at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas for the past three years as Dean of Newman University School of Business, Andrews crafted the first, completely online MBA for students in hopes of reaching more working adults who want to jumpstart their careers. Often, he says, working professionals know they need more education when they are promoted into executive positions, however, those positions are often time-consuming and the new employee working within them can’t see how he or she possibly could have the time to get a master’s degree.
When they find out about the Newman MBA they gain clarity: Clarity about how meeting their career goals and their financial and family obligations can all coexist in the same program at Newman. For clinicians and administrators in social work, the “lights” go on in the same way.
Mid-career professionals gain credentials—for a reasonable “price tag”
“Most people who come to our MBA program are mid-career and are walking into a directorship or executive role after being a clinician or an administrator at a nonprofit with a master’s or bachelor’s in social work. In the MSW catalogue, students were always offered the option to take MBA-level courses and content. For the past few years, we’ve formalized the degree and are starting to see great results in the lives of real people,” Andrews said.
Jessica Engel, a recent graduate, had some important insights about her journey for anyone considering the dual-degree, especially for those mid-career:
“I have worked for a nonprofit foster care and adoption agency for nearly ten years. My career there thus far has been in social work and clinical work, but I do desire to be an executive director and felt the MBA would increase my competence for that position. While I think it’s an asset to have a clinician at the helm of a clinical agency, I don’t always think we understand how much business sense is needed to continue to run an agency (finance, fundraising, building/office management, strategic management, etc.) and having an educational background that supports both, I felt, only made me stronger, and again, more competent. Since graduation, I have taken over additional responsibilities managing our finance department and much of our business administration, while continuing to facilitate the placement of children in need and providing some supervision to bachelors-level social workers, further marrying the two world of business and social work for me and helping me prepare for the future.”
Skills for an enhanced executive career
The MSW/MBA student requires an expanded set of skills outside what may be exclusively clinical experience. Some students realize that they do not want to work in the clinical setting the rest of their lives and would like to transition to an executive role somewhere down the road.
“Whether running their own clinic or gaining a directorship at a nonprofit, they’ll need to grasp how to work with and create budgets; how to talk to banks and manage CFO-level discussions,” Andrews said.
In the Newman program, these MSW/MBA students are in the room with MBA students, online, to gain the most benefit from these topics and to be able to field questions in a live classroom setting.
The hours required of the social work program depend on two tracks: The traditional track for those without an under degree in social work is 62 credit hours. For those with a BSW from an accredited institution, the requirement is 34 credit hours and they do not require the Graduate Record Examination (GRE). The MSW/MBA includes 24 credit hours of MBA coursework and 36 credit hours from the MSW curriculum. Prospective students do not need to take the prerequisite test required for the typical MBA—the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)—and may actually test out of the GRE for the social work masters’ using life experience “credits” as their qualifier. Students can save quite a bit of time and money with the combined MBA with the 24 credit requirement lowered from the usual 36.
MSW Program Director Newman University School of Social Work Terrie Cox Pauly said “If a ‘typical’ MSW professional is providing direct client services but would like to pursue the next career opportunity in leadership or management, that’s the person we’d like to speak to: I would tell this person that an MSW/MBA graduate will have additional knowledge and skills in the areas of finance, management, leadership and business expertise. They can use these new skills working as a clinical manager, an executive director in a nonprofit or in other executive areas outside the social work arena. Likewise, MBA graduates may find themselves in situations where social work skills are useful, whether in nonprofit or traditional for-profit settings. Social workers possess a wide variety of skills that would benefit businesses such as effective communication, collaboration, problem-solving, analyzing root causes of problems using a holistic, 'person-in-environment' lens, and empathy. In the ever-changing economy and workforce, these skills will be increasingly necessary.”
Applicable immediately for many clinicians
The social worker who delivers services to individuals and groups can now run performance evaluations, learn how to speak to finance, source materials for the clinic or healthcare group as a supply chain director, in other words, become a well-rounded business professional with expertise and specialties in various functions while heading up a business.
“This dual-degree helps our MSW students learn how to hire and promote teams, develop and manage a budget and gain mastery of high-quality, director-level business skills,” Cox Pauly said.
Andrews said that he’s never spoken to a MSW student who was interested in this program without “the lights going on.” They may be learning that they do not want to work as a clinician for the next 40 years, that there’s something more they want to experience. They don’t have to be afraid that the MBA is a bunch of statistics and numbers, either. Andrews stresses that students don’t need a business undergraduate degree to be successful.
“I would encourage them to talk to the dozens of students who have navigated the program and have had a life-transforming experience as a result,” Andrews said. “Don’t talk yourself out of it before you talk to us.”