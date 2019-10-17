As you enjoy your pumpkin spice latte in your kitchen, look around--can you use an update this fall before the holiday season's busyness overtakes you and yearly guests descend? La-Z-Boy designers are ready to help and work with your budget to express your own, inimitable style.

The designers at La-Z-Boy treat every home like an award-winning opportunity to refresh and update your look or make your personal style shine. Working with Level One homes for this year's Parade of Homes brought them accolades from those who participated in the 65th year of this storied event--Best Interior Design in their price range for the Calais, a fun, eclectic mix of form, function and fantasy.