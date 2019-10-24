Mold grows and thrives in wet, humid environments. We can help you keep these issues at bay with reliable solutions!
Every cold and flu season, we become well-acquainted with the “Mucinex® Monster,” whether it’s through personal experience or by seeing the TV ads for the medicine. There’s another health culprit we need to be aware of year-round – the Mold Monster.
Mold actually exists everywhere, indoors and outdoors, and there are various kinds of mold. It can appear in a variety of colors, and it can emit a musty odor. Mold also can cause various health effects depending on if you are sensitive or allergic to it. Common allergic reactions include a stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing, wheezing, burning eyes, and skin rash., People with asthma, chronic lung disease or those who are immune-compromised can have severe reactions and infections due to mold exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Where does mold grow?
Mold needs moisture and dampness to grow and thrive. It can grow just about anywhere – on paper, cardboard, ceiling tiles, wood, wallpaper, drywall, insulation, carpet, fabric, and even in paints and dust. Places with more moisture, dampness and humidity where mold commonly lives include bathrooms, basements, crawl spaces, attics, and areas with leaks around windows or pipes.
It is crucial to stop the Mold Monster in its tracks and head it off at the pass by addressing any areas of your home that have water or moisture. It may seem like a large undertaking, but we at Complete Basement Systems can help you keep these issues at bay with reliable solutions.
Mold can grow in 24 hours
If you have a leaking, wet, or even flooded basement, you first need to remove any belongings the water came in contact with, as mold can form within 24-48 hours. Place these items in a well-ventilated area to let them dry and use sump pumps and fans to dry out the basement.
Then, contact us! Our Certified Field Inspectors can evaluate your basement and recommend the best solutions to keep your home healthy. If there is visible mold that needs to be cleaned, we can recommend a restoration contractor.
To keep the basement dry, our waterproofing solutions including BasementGutter and SafeDri Triple Sump Pump systems are your best bet. We also can install CrawlSeal, Insulated Wall Panels, or LumiBright Wall Panels on the basement walls to help with the waterproofing process. If water leaks through the walls, it will automatically run behind these waterproof materials and down to the sub-floor BasementGutter drainage system.
Keeping crawl spaces dry and healthy also is important, as anything in the crawl space, like nasty and moldy conditions, affects the rest of the house: This is known as the stack effect. Over 50% of the air you breathe comes from your crawl space. The stack effect, also known as the chimney effect, is the movement of air in your home. It all starts with the air in your crawl space or basement. As that air warms, it’s pulled up through your home and exits through the chimney, gaps in the attic or through loose windows.
Good drainage, dehumidifiers, vanquish the Mold Monster
Having properly functioning exterior drainage is vital, as well. If you’ve got cracked downspout conductor lines or gutter downspouts that allow water to pool next to the foundation, this water can easily find its way inside your basement or crawl space. We can update your exterior drainage system with reliable downspout conductor lines that can be directed to drain far away from your home.
Most importantly, you need a reliable dehumidifier to better control the air quality in your home. The Complete Basement Systems Crawl Space Dehumidifier system perfectly fits that bill. The compact model is small but powerful and energy-efficient, and it can be placed in your basement crawl space. This dehumidifier cleans and filters the air, controls moisture and humidity, and reduces odors and the potential for mold growth. There are no buckets to worry about emptying, as the dehumidifier is self-draining and can be directed to drain into sump pump systems.
Take these steps today to help improve the health and safety of your living environment and kick the Mold Monster out of your house! We’ve got the right people and the right solutions to help you, and we’ll make sure you have the right experience.