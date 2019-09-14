At Cordera, an assortment of amazing homes are available for your family to explore and fall in love with, too. This great range of homes is not available anywhere else—and it’s because when offering residences in the upper $400s through the $900s, you must have the right builders to create a broad range of semi-custom and low-maintenance homes, all built with the creative spark that allows our community to gain the best reviews from new homeowners, year-after-year.
Among these breathtaking choices, Cordera offers new amenities that appeal to people of all ages. These include an adult lap pool, a family pool, walking trails and new parks that create a resort-like setting for families or active adults. Many of our parklands back up to open space so you may experience the indoor/outdoor allure of hiking, snowshoeing, or simply strolling our community, with its delightful lot variety, views, and cul-de-sac designs. You will never feel a part of a cookie-cutter subdivision at Cordera, with impersonal, identical streets that make you lose your way—here, you’re family. Meet the members of the Cordera builder family who offer the pristine design that promotes your family’s wellness and enjoyment of your home. Cordera-where the American dream lives on.
Goetzmann Custom Homes is an award-winning, highly respected and experienced local semi-custom and custom homebuilder who focuses on the semi-custom aspect of what they build. Loyalty, commitment and communication are the core values that consistently encompass the vision of Goetzmann. Because they are a small builder, you will experience increased efficiency, a dedication to the highest standards for finishes, and an obsession with keeping customers happy. They partner with buyers, ensuring a strong emphasis on communication, personalization and partnership: They were also awarded the Parade of Homes 2017 People’s Choice Award. Visit the Dillon at 4021 Horse Gulch Loop.
Saddletree Homes is proud to present 10035 Buck Gulch Court for $649,950. With 3,743 sq. ft. of meticulously designed space, 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, your experience of luxury starts as you approach the home. A lovely master suite patio, with “hillside hickory” restoration flooring from the wide plan collection with a 25-year residential warranty, and extra-large windows throughout will make you feel a spacious ease in your home—especially when you are relaxing on your sun deck, which is just adjacent to the private, covered deck in the back yard. With upgraded features throughout, such as high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a well-appointed kitchen, your family will walk in and find that they’ve found their forever home. Visit them at saddletreehomes.com
Keller Homes has a house you must see to believe: Vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, and asymmetrical roof lines define the stunning Daphne home at 3830 Bierstadt Lake Court offered at $565,538. You will be able to enjoy the home to full advantage because fully-installed and maintained landscaping comes with its beautiful amenities. As you enter the light-filled great room you cannot help but notice the oversized sliding glass doors opening onto the 25-foot covered patio. A dream kitchen with walk-in pantry, master suite, secondary bedroom, bath, laundry, and mud room are also on the main level. The gourmet kitchen includes maple cabinetry, Carrara Morro quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and oversized island with plenty of seating. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout much of the main level provide low maintenance on the interior of the home as well. The owner’s suite has an attached spa-like bathroom with double vanity; and a secondary bedroom and full bathroom completes the main level. The mudroom opens up to the laundry room, and 3-car tandem garage. The finished lower level has a large recreation room, two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, and plenty of storage.
Campbell Homes at Cordera will wow you with their property at 4256 New Santa Fe Trail. A spec featuring 3,176 sq. ft. of open-concept delight, beautiful hardwood floors walk you through the entry to a great room with a double-sided glass fireplace accented with floor-to-ceiling stone. The kitchen is amazing, appointed with the best of the KitchenAid appliance line, granite countertops, an island, an expanded pantry—all ready for your gourmet exploration. The home includes an easy-access laundry room off of the main hallway and convenient to both main level bedrooms. Finished basement includes a large rec room (over 700 sq. ft.) with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Don’t forget about the upgraded, three-car garage and generous garage extension for your projects. Finally, with a spacious 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet and a large soaking tub, you will be in seventh heaven as you unwind after a tough day. Visit campbellhomes.com
Creekstone Homes offers this popular ranch plan with an airy and open kitchen and great room with multiple dining areas and lots of sunny windows. At 4173 Captain Jack, your 13x6 foot covered patio can be easily accessed for entertaining from an open kitchen featuring a large island, stainless steel appliances, free standing gas range, and granite counters. The home welcomes you through a hardwood entry, hallway, kitchen and dining nook. But wait, every morning along with your coffee or tea, start your day calmly by enjoying your luxurious master suite with large walk-in closet and granite countertops.
Vantage Homes newest house, The Brentwood, at 10434 Crystal Lake Court brings all the highly desired aspects of two-story living together in one floor plan. The entryway branches off to give easy access to every room on the main floor. The towering 18’ ceilings in the great room coupled with the optional fireplace with stone creates a truly captivating focal point for your main living space. Heightened 9’ ceilings throughout the rest of the main level add to the open feel of this home. Main living spaces include the flex room or optional study, dining room, owner’s entry and powder bath. The open kitchen features a central island with loads of cabinet and counter space and a large walk-in pantry. The upper level includes two bedrooms and a bathroom, the master suite, upper level laundry and loft or optional additional bedroom. The master suite includes a 5-piece bath with impressive walk-in closet. A broad 2-car tandem garage comes standard, with the option to expand to a 3-car tandem garage. The Brentwood includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac where its 3,538 sq. feet nestles like a Colorado getaway you get to come home to every single night. For more information, visit vantagehomescolorado.com