Any second now, a ballot is about to land in your mailbox. They were sent out Friday by the state’s county clerks and election directors, so voting in the 2020 election is officially underway in Colorado.
So why even bother to mail that ballot back? Does one vote really matter?
That was the first question raised at a Pike Peak Community College forum I attended recently on the upcoming election, and the answers were more — much more — than I expected.
Joy Garscadden, former operations manager for the Citizens Project, put it pretty succinctly: “Thomas Paine said voting is the right upon which all other rights depend.”
She reminded us that the largest voting bloc last time around was “did not vote. We can’t do this without everybody. Everybody needs to be involved.”
Politician and public speaker Stephany Rose Spaulding underlined the sacrifices others have made so we have the privilege of choosing who leads us. “I vote because so many people have died” to guarantee access to voting, “ and not to honor that sacrifice that allowed us the opportunity to vote is a disservice to their humanity. That is why I participate.”
Vicki Hawkins, El Paso Country GOP chair, summed it up pretty well. “Why vote? That’s where our voice lies.”
Elsa Dias, political science professor at Pikes Peak Community College, went right to original sources. “I think it was in Federalist Paper 51 that (James) Madison wrote if men were angels, no government would be necessary, and if angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. Given that we don’t have that scenario, it is necessary in a republic to vote. This year we celebrate the 100 years that women received the right to vote. When you look at that, it is an honor to vote. It’s an honor to actually operationalize those institutionalized rights that were given to us by the sacrifices of many.”
City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila’s reasons for voting are more personal. “My mother was a naturalized citizen. As soon as she became a naturalized citizen, she exercised that right right away, and she infused that in all of us.”
In her southeastern Colorado Springs district, Avila has heard apathy firsthand. “When I was canvassing four years ago (for City Council), I heard a lot of people say, 'I don’t vote. Because I don’t think it will make a difference.' They see people in elected office as so far from them. Not connected and not caring.”
The only problem with that is nothing in their lives will change without a vote. “If they do want to see change, it’s up to them to make it happen and to get together with other people of like minds to see what they want in a community, and what they want for their leaders to do,” Avila added.
“So it’s incumbent on all of us to encourage, to really get people out there to vote.”
Democracy is an unfinished country. In fact, we didn’t even start out as a real democracy. America’s founders weren’t particularly fond of democracy.
Alexander Hamilton once said that pure democracy “never possessed one feature of good government.” John Adams wanted the country run by a “natural aristocracy” of men of virtue and talent.
If we’re being honest, the democratic ideal has emerged pretty gradually.
It took us a Bill of Rights and 15 amendments before we gave the right to vote to Americans of any “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” It took 17 amendments for us to start to elect senators; they were appointed before that. It took us 19 amendments to give women the right to vote.
Which means this is very much an ongoing project, not something that can be left to autopilot. We’re still making this democracy thing up as we go along, still reaching for a more perfect union. If we let others speak for us, we're undermining the very idea of government of, by and for all of us.
And it's pretty clear by now how fragile democracy can be. Places like Poland have shown that democracy can disappear in the flash of an eye.
Satisfaction with democracy has dropped precipitously in the last decade, according to a report by the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Future of Democracy. Public confidence in democracy is at the lowest point on record in the United States, Western Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.
But getting rid of democracy is not the answer to democracy's woes. Less democracy isn't going to help democracy. Voting for better leaders and better laws is the only way to reverse that trend. The right to vote is a muscle that will atrophy if we don’t all use it more.
Lastly, with our 80,000 vets and 40,000 active duty soldiers, Colorado Springs has 120,000 particularly vivid reasons to vote.
Garscadden mentioned to us that she is a veteran. As someone “who once wrote a blank check made payable to the United States for an amount up to and including my life, the least I can do after that part is vote and encourage my kids and everyone I know to vote.”
Gotta admit, my excuses look pretty puny next to that.