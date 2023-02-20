The sixth week of the 2023 legislative session saw long and lively debates on policy proposals ranging from gun control to the state budget. Despite it being Valentine’s week, the atmosphere under the gold dome was anything but loving, with lawmakers arguing on tense and solemn issues.

Here are some of this week’s top quotes from inside of the state Capitol:

“I wish I weren’t standing here today reading this. I wish we were being honest when we say ‘never again.’ I wish Ashley, Daniel, Kelly, Raymond, Derrick were still here with us and that today was just another Valentine’s Day, where we could celebrate love. … But instead, we’re here today to reckon with yet another act of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. ... The LGBTQ+ community knows better than anyone just how precious and lifesaving love can be, yet we consistently and constantly endure hateful rhetoric and misinformation directed at us, which leads to the loss of life and community safe space. When will we be allowed to just be? When will we be able to live our lives and express our love without being threatened by hateful ideas that lead to tragic actions?”

— Rep. Brianna Titone during the Valentine’s Day memorial for the victims of the Club Q shooting

“I’ve probably gotten more emails on this bill than any other bill that we’ve heard so far in this session. People are panicked out there, in rural Colorado particularly. Even in my frontier counties, people are concerned that they’re not going to be able to shoot a gun in their backyard. … This is a concern to me and to my constituents that, when we get enough folks that move in from the city or from another state, they decide ‘I love it here, I really want to live here, but now that I live here I want to change it to the way it was where I moved from.’ … This bill goes too far. It’s saying that urban considerations should be superimposed on rural counties. Did we talk to rural Colorado?”

— Rep. Marc Catlin on House Bill 1165 to allow counties to ban discharging weapons on private properties

“We know that 40% of our foster youth end up homeless in two years. So, it’s not working. We need to do better, and that’s what this program is offering. It’s not just about the money, it’s about taking a vested interest in the children that are our responsibility as wards of the state. They belong to us. They’re Colorado’s children and we are currently failing them and we need to do better. … We’re going to put an investment in them to make sure that they’re successful, so that they can successfully transition into adulthood. If we provide that solid foundation, it’s going to carry them forward in life.”

— Sen. Rachel Zenzinger on Senate Bill 82 to create a housing voucher and case management program for foster youth