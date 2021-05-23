After a 7½-hour hearing, Colorado Springs Democratic Sen. Pete Lee’s second effort this legislative session to clamp down on the use of arrests and cash bail for what he described as low-level offenses advanced through the Senate Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote.
But as with Senate Bill 62, Lee’s initial attempt this year to reform the pre-trial criminal justice system, Senate Bill 273 drew strong pushback from law enforcement and bail bondsmen. It also was opposed by both judges who provided testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and divided the opinions of three district attorneys who testified.
That was a situation Lee seemed keen to avoid when speaking with reporters earlier in the week when he described SB 273 as a “reset.”
“It became clear that (SB) 62 was having some trouble because some of the narrative about it had turned quite negative, people didn't fully understand what we're trying to do,” he said. “So we decided to create a new vehicle to serve as a conduit for the change that we want to make in the criminal legal system.”
According to Lee, the bill as written seeks to “alter the mindset of police when they're going into an encounter from one of arrest, subdue and incarcerate to one of ticket and summons.” It would do that by banning law enforcement from arresting alleged perpetrators solely for crimes rising up to the level of misdemeanor, with certain exceptions including victim rights crimes, unlawful sexual behavior and illegal possession or use of a firearm, among others.
“Sixty-plus percent of encounters between police and citizens are over low-level offenses, what I call it poverty offenses or street offenses, and those offenses are what can escalate if the mindset is one of subdue and incarcerate,” Lee said.
The bill would also prohibit courts from issuing monetary bonds for alleged offenses that rise to the level of class 4, 5, or 6 felonies unless the court determines the defendant is a flight risk or threatens the safety of a member of the community. Those provisions remained unchanged from SB 62. Lee’s initial bill included those low-level felonies in the arrest prohibition as well, but he stripped those out of the latest version in hopes to move people to support the latest version of the legislation.
The bond provision of the bill would also require courts to issue a personal recognizance bond if a defendant fails to appear for their court date, with a handful of exceptions built in.
District Attorney Alonzo Payne, one of two DAs to testify in support of the measure along with Beth McCann, praised the bond provision as one that addressed the criminalization of poverty.
“Misdemeanor offenses for the large part, if you were being held in custody, it is because you are poor,” said Payne, who represents southern Colorado’s 12th judicial district. “When people are being presented with cash and surety bonds that are anywhere from $50 to $5,000, those are amounts that most people can't meet.”
But a series of police chiefs and high-ranking law enforcement officials told the Senate panel that the bill would move the state further away from Lee’s overall goal of improving public safety.
“This completely takes away our discretion in dealing with repeat offenders and unfortunately while these crimes are labeled lower-level, they affect thousands of crime victims,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski. “We all agree this bill is going to reduce arrests, monetary bail and jail populations, but no one has said it will reduce actual crime and no one has a backup plan if crime spikes further because of it.”
That was similar to the argument made against Lee’s initial bill. He said this week the increase in crime during the pandemic was more connected to people being cramped in their homes for months on end, or social dislocation because of layoffs.
Still, Niski said he believed the bill would “impact our community so negatively that we will see crime increase significantly over time.”
“I have a commitment to my community to protect and serve them. I think this takes away some of my ability to do that,” he said.
Colorado Springs Municipal Court Administrator Judge HayDen Kane testified in opposition to the personal recognizance bond provision, which he noted had been the de facto policy in Colorado Springs during the pandemic after the county sheriff’s office indicated it wouldn’t be able to hold suspects in jail.
“We had progressed from about two in three people showing up to court to — after word on the street, not even codified, was there are no consequences for not showing up to municipal court, you just need to sign for another court date — that rate has fallen to almost one in three, so about a 30% drop in the amount of people that are appearing at municipal court,” he said.
But proponents of the bill, like Rebecca Wallace of the ACLU of Colorado, noted that the bill’s provisions would not only protect members of the community, but also law enforcement. She pointed to the case of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was injured by former Loveland Police Department officers after she left a Walmart, having forgotten to pay for less than $15 worth of items. The district attorney for Colorado's 8th Judicial District announced earlier this week those former officers now face criminal charges.
“If this law had been in place, the officers would have known that they could only ticket Mrs. Garner,” she said. “This would have been better for Mrs. Garner, but you know who else it would have been better for? The police, the law enforcement officers who are now charged with criminal offenses.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of punishment, and SB 273 is prevention — violence prevention, harm prevention — for our communities and our law enforcement.”
Wallace also accused some of the opposition of engaging in fearmongering and “blatant misrepresentations about the bill.”
“They were intended to push a fear-based ‘no’ vote,” Wallace said of some of the comments made by the opposition without specifying the testimony she was referencing. “Suggesting that this bill will prevent arrest for violent offenses or require a PR bond for any specific offense is false and demonstrably so and saying otherwise during a hearing does not make it true.”
Sen. Bob Gardner, a Colorado Springs Republican and one of the panel’s two GOP members, pushed back on that assertion.
“To state overtly that they're engaging in fearmongering, it strikes me as itself a little over the top,” Gardner said. “I think that those concerns of the opponents of this bill are legitimate. You may disagree with them and you may find them to be highly objectionable from your point of view, but to imply that they are offered in bad faith or that they're offered with a disregard for the wellbeing of our citizenry seems to be a bit over the top.”
Along with Gardner, former Weld County Sheriff and Greeley Republican Sen. John Cooke voted against the measure. Cooke indicated early in the hearing he felt “there is really no difference between this and Senate Bill 62.”
Lee and the panel’s other two Democrats voted in favor of the measure though, providing enough support to advance it on to the Senate Finance Committee.