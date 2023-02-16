Last year the Colorado legislature made history by enacting the Reproductive Health Equity Act. The language was explicit. “A pregnant individual has a fundamental right to continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion and to make decisions about how to exercise that right.”

A bill recently introduced in the Colorado Assembly will demonstrate if the legislators meant what they said. Do legislators stand by the right “to continue a pregnancy” and “make decisions about how to exercise that right” or were they simply including those words to put a more inclusive face on their abortion-rights advocacy? Are they truly “pro-choice” or are they simply “pro-abortion”?

HB 23-1150 would require abortion providers to give women seeking a medication abortion information regarding the potential to reverse the effects of the initial abortion pill, mifepristone, should they change their mind. If they no longer want an abortion after the administration of mifepristone, but before taking the second abortion pill, misoprostol, 24-48 hours later, they would be able to access medical professionals who have experience in the abortion pill reversal (APR) protocol. The bill directs the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to maintain state-approved information regarding the APR methodology on their website and make the material available to abortion providers.

Abortionists will claim that the APR protocol is not necessary because women don’t change their mind. This is demonstrably false. A recent survey revealed that 61% of women who had an abortion perceived pressure to abort. This external pressure can lead to ambivalence and regret. The manufacturer and others have reported case series in which women changed their mind and did not finish the medication abortion. The largest series included 754 woman who regretted their abortion and chose to pursue APR.

The other common refrain from abortion providers is that APR is not based on science. This claim is easily refuted. There is substantial evidence supporting the ability of high dose progesterone to mitigate the impact of mifepristone – more evidence than we have for most of the medical indications for the drugs we commonly prescribe.

Mifepristone binds progesterone receptors and thereby competitively inhibits the ability of endogenous progesterone to activate these receptors that are responsible for nourishing and fostering the pregnancy. The high dose progesterone utilized in APR dislodges mifepristone from these receptors and minimizes the impact of the ingested mifepristone. The concept was first demonstrated in animals. It has subsequently been reported to be effective in several case series. The most compelling case series from George Delgado MD demonstrated that 68% of women who took mifepristone had continued pregnancies after receiving high dose oral progesterone compared to 20-40% of historic controls (without progesterone). This is a dramatic effect.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

And the use of progesterone to prevent pregnancy loss in OB is not unique. Progesterone has been widely used and demonstrated to be safe and effective in cases of threatened miscarriage in women with multiple previous miscarriages. It is also utilized to support pregnancies using artificial reproductive technologies.

The only placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial that attempted to directly test the efficacy of the APR protocol was prematurely stopped due to safety concerns. Two women who received placebo required surgical aspiration and one required transfusion. None of the women in the high dose progesterone arm of the trial required intervention. The trial showed that women given progesterone had an 80% chance of an ongoing pregnancy and women who received placebo had only a 40% chance. Because the numbers were small, the difference was not statistically significant.

The trial highlighted how flawed the conventional approach is for women who change their mind after ingesting mifepristone. Abortion providers have promoted the idea that either a woman must complete the abortion even though she no longer wants an abortion, or she should simply not take the second abortion pill, misoprostol, and “hope for the best.” It turns out hoping for the best doesn’t work very well and may be much more dangerous.

Recently, clinicians and bioethicists systematically assessed APR. They concluded that “for a doctor faced with a pregnant woman who has recently ingested mifepristone and wants to preserve her pregnancy, to fail to offer APR would be ethically wrong — especially when the potential outcome is so grave, and the time for possible action so short”.

The APR protocol has now been used in over 4,000 successful births in all 50 states and over 70 countries. More than 2,000 clinics and medical professionals participate. It is time the people of Colorado learned about this therapy as part of the informed consent process during pre-abortion counseling.

“Pro-choice” and “Pro-life” Coloradans should be able to agree that providing options in fraught pregnancies is good public policy. Our legislative representatives must get behind HB 23-1150.