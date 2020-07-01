Colorado flag with ballot box

John Hickenlooper held a commanding lead of more than 18,000 votes over his Democratic U.S. Senate primary opponent Andrew Romanoff as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. In the Libertarian Party primary, Raymon Doane had 62% of the vote, leading Gaylon Kent by 216 votes.

El Paso County results as of 6 p.m. Wednesday:

Total turnout

169,422, 41% of active voters

Democratic primary U.S. Senate

John W. Hickenlooper- 63.12%; 44,065 votes

Andrew Romanoff- 36.88%; 25,742 votes

Libertairn primary U.S. Senate

Raymon Anthony Doane- 61.82%; 565 votes

Gaylon Kent- 38.18%; 349 votes

Democratic state representative - District 20

Meg Fossinger- 63.23%; 5,857 votes

Susan Crutchfield- 36.77%; 3,406 votes

Republican primary 4th Judicial District Attorney

Michael Allen- 53.98%; 44,962 votes

Mark Waller- 46.02%; 38,325 votes

Here are early results in Teller County:

Total turnout

8,487, 48.6% of active voters

Teller County Commissioner District 1, Republican Party

Dan Williams leading with 55.55% of the vote over David Rusterholtz with 43.45%.

Teller County Commissioner District 3, Republican Party

Erik Stone with 65.03% and Phil Mella with 34.97% of the vote.

Unofficial Teller County primary election results show Dan Williams, Erik Stone as winners in county commissioners' race

