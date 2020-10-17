You were probably as surprised as we were to see on our mail-in ballots that we had 21 different choices for president. Many of those choices were from political parties rarely or never heard of. Yet about 97% of us will cast our vote for the Democratic or Republican tickets.
It is true that one of the biggest changes in recent years in Colorado and elsewhere has been the significant increase in people becoming independents (unaffiliated) in their voter registration or at least in their attitudes.
But there is no Independent Party. We are a two-party system, but if you look closely there have been some fascinating shifts or realignments taking place within many of our states — though less so here in Colorado.
Our study of voting in the 50 states over the past four decades revealed that a number of states have been moving more strongly Democratic over the years while a number of others have been moving equally strongly to the Republicans.
The end result is to reduce the number of states in the middle where either party has a chance of winning. Colorado, although considered “leaning Democratic,” is one of those middle states.
The study involved elections for president, governor and senator in all 50 states from 1980 to 2018. The results for each state were averaged together by decade and the results for the 1980s compared to the 2010s.
California, for instance, moved 13.9 percentage points toward the Democrats, from 53.2% Republican in the 1980s to 60.7% Democratic in the 2010s. As California moved more strongly Democratic, it became more difficult for Republicans to win statewide elections there. California has become a “one-party state.”
An even more dramatic shift took place in the neighboring state of Oregon. It shifted 13.1 percentage points Democratic, from 56.9% Republican in the 1980s to 56.2% Democratic in the 2010s.
It should be kept in mind that these notable shifts in voting averages toward one political party or the other do not mean the other party cannot win an occasional statewide election. For example, Maryland and Massachusetts are one-party Democratic states, but each currently has a popular Republican governor.
Similar shifts to the Democrats were hitting the East Coast north of Washington, D.C. Two populous states, New York and New Jersey, led the rising Democratic tide there.
New York shifted 11 points more Democratic, from 54.5% Democratic in the decade of the 1980s to 65.5% Democratic in the 2010s. New Jersey jumped 6.4% more Democratic from 51.4% Republican in the 1980s to 55% Democratic in the 2010s.
First conclusion: State shifts have been taking place in the Democratic Party. The leading areas of shift to the Democrats are the Pacific Coast states and the upper North Atlantic Coast states.
We then looked for states that were two-party in the 1980s but had since started voting heavily Republican. Tennessee shifted a striking 17 percentage points toward the Republicans, ending up at 64.5% Republican in the 2010s. North Dakota shifted 14.7 points to the Republicans, landing at 67.4% Republican in the 2010s.
Except for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, the entire Southern United States qualified as shifting Republican. Gone for now are the days when the Republican Party had strong roots in New England, in the Midwest and Nixon’s and Reagan’s California. The South is now one of the most Republican parts of the 50 states and growing more Republican all the time.
Second conclusion: Partisan shifting is as noticeable in the Republican Party as in the Democratic Party. The major centers of Republican strength now are the South, the Rocky Mountain states and the High Plains states.
Overall, we categorized 12 states as one-party Democratic and 19 states as one-party Republican. That leaves 19 states committed to neither major party. These are states where either Democrats or Republicans can win statewide elections. These are states that are not, so far, one-party dominated.
Six of these middle voting states were in the Midwest — Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. The most populous state in this middle category was Florida. It was 51.2% Republican in the 1980s and 50.1% Democratic in the 2010s. The list of in-between states includes other populous states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.
Conclusion three: There are 19 states in which the shift to one-party domination is not occurring, either in behalf of the Democrats or the Republicans. The main contingent of these middle states comes from the Midwest, and that is why the Midwest tends to swing the balance of power in U.S. presidential elections between the Democratic East and West Coasts and the Republican South and Far West.
Colorado is one of the 19 middle states at this time. It averaged 52.2% Democratic in the 2010s. Colorado is two-party compared to the other 50 states but leaning Democratic in recent years. Colorado Republicans may not be as optimistic this election season, but need to remember — at least for now — they hold three of the seven seats in our delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, a majority of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, and have seen Hank Brown, Bill Owens, John Suthers and Cory Gardner, among several others, win statewide races over the past two decades.
America is one of the few two-party nations in the world. Our election procedures and Electoral College (and its winner-take-all arrangements practiced in 48 states plus the District of Columbia) discourage robust third parties — even though many Americans yearn for more choices. The two-party system is here to stay for the near future. But that doesn't mean — as we have demonstrated — that allegiances within the parties don't change and shift. That's happening all the time, more than is generally appreciated.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about Colorado and national politics. See the shifting states data at
https://faculty1.coloradocollege.edu/~bloevy/tpa-usa-1980s-2010s